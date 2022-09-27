EISA Releases Debut Pop Single “Only if You let it”

EISA - "Only if You let it" Photo By: Dani Thompson EISA - "Only if You let it" Photo By: Dani Thompson EISA - Album Art "Only if You let it" EISA Logo

On September 23, 2022, singer-songwriter EISA released her debut single “Only if You let it,” on all digital streaming platforms.

My hope is that people will find my music relatable and can use it for self-healing, and to communicate feelings when they don’t have words.” — ĒISA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, September 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the past 2 years EISA has been in the studio writing, recording and gearing up to make an impact in the music industry with the highly anticipated release of her first ever original single, “ Only if You let it .” The single was independently released by EISA RECORDS LLC, with distribution and label support from artist development partners DNT Entertainment and OC Hit. It was written by EISA, Thomas Barsoe and Ellie Soufi and vocally produced by Thomas Barsoe for OC Hit.During her recent interview with “On Air with Mario Lopez,” EISA announced the official release date of September 23rd, and gave a sneak peak of the process of creating this new music and the accompanying visuals we can expect in the coming weeks with the official music video.“Only if You let it” is an emotional, relatable, easy listening Pop/R&B track with soulful vocals that unpack unrequited love through its lyricism. The track puts EISA’s powerful and dynamic vocals on display, showcasing her wide range from belting to whistle tones.“I wanted to create a story from a different perspective than your average love song. Though it was written with a mostly fictional storyline, it was inspired by real life experiences and events that I can personally relate to. It's a story about falling in love with someone who is close to you, but not being able to express those feelings to them. My hope is that people will find my music relatable and can use it for self-healing, and to communicate feelings when they don’t have words.” - ĒISA“Only if You let it” was accompanied by an official audio video and behind the scenes video that premiered on EISA’s YouTube channel on Monday, September 26th. The official music video will be released in early October and was produced by DNT Entertainment, Directed by Dani Thompson with the support of an all female crew consisting of: Creative Director - Joelle Cary, Production Coordinator - Lauren Halferty, Production Assistant - Anika Perera and hair and makeup by Jackie Merlau.To listen to “Only if You let it” or to learn more about EISA please visit www.eisamusicofficial.com and her social profiles below:Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/349IyaFrVPrdgifHqcegIk?si=OBlqFAdYR42zEQs-dmJ6Ow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eisamusicofficial/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUqFBASUL04?sub_confirmation=1 “Only if You let it”: https://ffm.to/onlyifyouletit_eisa More about EISAEISA is a singer/songwriter from Las Vegas, NV and currently based out of Los Angeles, CA. With support from her family and artist development partners OC Hit and DNT Entertainment, EISA launched her own independent label, EISA RECORDS LLC in the summer of 2022. With the release of her debut single “Only if You let it,” EISA is well on her way to a starlit career in the music industry, and has plans to release 4 additional singles in the next 12 months.

ĒISA - "Only if You let it" (BTS)