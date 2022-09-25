On 09/19/2022, Tr. Foley stopped Sonia Oquendo (46) for poor operation. Oquendo showed multiple signs of intoxication and refused to perform field sobriety testing. Oquendo was arrested for Operating Under the Influence. Oquendo refused to provide a breath sample and was booked at York County Jail.

On 09/19/2022, Cpl. Ricci Cote stopped Jordan Parent (24) of Mexico on the ME Turnpike southbound in New Gloucester for traveling 110 mph. He was charged with Criminal Speed.

On 09/19/2022, Tpr. Anstett stopped Charbel Najera De Los Santos for speed on I95 in West Gardiner. De Los Santos was charged with Operating Without License.

On 09/20/2022, Cpl. Ricci Cote stopped Jason Holland (44) of Fayette on the ME Turnpike northbound in Portland. He was charged with Attaching False Plates and his vehicle was towed away.

On 09/20/2022, Cpl. Ricci Cote investigated a property crash for Portland Police that occurred on Riverside Drive in Portland. One of the operators involved was found to have a suspended ME Driver’s License. He was charged with Operating after Suspension and Possession of a Suspended License. A licensed driver came to to the scene and drove his vehicle away.

On 09/21/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Jonathan Yombe (25) of Portland on the ME turnpike for speeding southbound in Scarborough. He was put through field sobriety tests, found to be impaired, and arrested. He was taken to Biddeford PD for a breathalyzer test. He blew over the legal limit and was charged with Operating Under the Influence. His vehicle was towed.

On 09/22/2022, Tr. Williams and Tr. Foley stopped Jonathan Figueroa (30) regarding a traffic complaint. Figueroa showed objective signs of intoxication. Tr. Foley arrested Figueroa for Operating Under the Influence. Figueroa’s breath alcohol content was over the legal limit.