Suspects Indicted in Virginia Department of Corrections Facility Deaths

Press Release September 26, 2022

RICHMOND — Two suspects connected with separate inmate deaths inside Virginia Department of Corrections facilities have been indicted.

Thirty-four year old Justin Crenshaw was indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation charges for the death of Gregory Pierce, 47, at Wallens Ridge State Prison on November 20, 2021.

Separately, William Pettigrew, 38, was indicted on the same charges in the January 4, 2022, death of 37-year-old Anwar Phillips at Red Onion State Prison.

Crenshaw and Pettigrew were indicted on September 21, 2022.

Arraignment dates for Crenshaw and Pettigrew have not been scheduled.