Eighteen States Earn Top Grades in 2022 Digital States Survey
CDG Recognizes Exceptional Use of Technology to Improve Public ServicesSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Digital Government (CDG) announced the results of its 2022 Digital States Survey, a biennial evaluation of the technology practices of all 50 states.
CDG uses the Digital States Survey to evaluate states’ use of technology to improve service delivery, increase capacity, streamline operations and reach state priorities and assigns a letter grade based on quantifiable results.
Survey results this year recognized improvements in seventeen states; Twenty-two states’ grades remained unchanged while eleven states saw their grades decline from the last survey results announced in 2020. “I am excited about this year’s outcomes and the eighteen states earning top grades, including Minnesota and North Carolina improving to an “A” and Georgia, Michigan, Ohio and Utah maintaining their “A” grades from 2020”, said Teri Takai, Senior Vice President of the Center for Digital Government.
“Our 2022 survey results reveal that states agree that their top priorities include cybersecurity, constituent/customer engagement/experience, IT staffing, modernization of legacy technologies and broadband/connectivity/addressing the digital divide. It is also great to see the list of emerging best practices coming from the states based on their increased focus on constituent-centric and data-driven programs,” said Takai. “The recognition of the seventeen states that improved this year is encouraging and supports what we see as a continuing focus and effort in government to make smart technology investments and successfully leverage those investments to improve services and achieve efficiencies.”
View the full list of state grades and awards on the CDG website.
The Digital States Survey was designed to highlight best and emerging technology practices that serve as models and/or can be shared across state borders. The survey recognizes these achievements and provides a common reference for all 50 states in the ongoing work of finding better ways to do the public’s business.
The Center evaluates each state’s survey responses based on criteria that include actions to support their state priorities and policies to improve operations or services, hard- and soft-dollar savings/benefits, innovative and citizen-centric services, effective collaboration and progress since the last survey. States receiving high grades demonstrate strong results across all the criteria.
The 2022 awards will be presented on October 9th during the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) annual conference in Louisville, KY.
CDG thanks its corporate members Adobe, Amazon Web Services, HP Inc., KPMG, NIC, SHI International Corp, Trellix and Verizon Enterprise Solutions for underwriting the survey.
About the Center for Digital Government:
The Center for Digital Government is a government research and advisory institute concentrated on information technology policies and best practices in state and local government. The Center is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.
