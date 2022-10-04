Considerations When Deciding Between an OSHA 10-hour or OSHA 30-hour Training Course
Are both training courses necessary?
Many employers and employees are confused when trying to decide if they need an OSHA 10-hour training course, or a 30-hour training course, or even both.”ARLINGTON, TX, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Curtis Chambers, an OSHA-authorized 10 and 30-hour trainer, many employers and employees are confused when trying to decide if they need an OSHA 10-hour training course, or a 30-hour training course, or even both. So, his company, OSHA Training Services Inc., just posted an update to their OSHA Training Blog with the information needed to make an informed decision.
— Curtis Chambers - OSHA Authorized Trainer
“According to federal OSHA, taking an OSHA 10 or 30-hour training course is completely voluntary”, says Mr. Chambers. “However, it is certainly the prerogative of an employer, general contractor, or government agency to impose a requirement for a worker or supervisor to possess an OSHA 10-hour or 30-hour training course completion card as a condition of employment, or to access a worksite. In fact, there are at least nine states, plus several municipalities, that have passed laws requiring you to possess a 10 or 30-hour OSHA training card to access certain work sites.”
Mr. Chambers continues; “Two more questions that come up a lot are whether or not it a requirement to take OSHA 10-hour training before you can take OSHA 30-hour training, and, whether or not a person who completed an OSHA 10-hour training course is able to take just 20 more hours of training later to get their OSHA 30-hour card. OSHA has very clear policies that address these two questions, which are explained in our blog post.”
Readers can access The OSHA Training Blog to get answers to these common questions about OSHA policies and requirements for OSHA 10 or 30-hour training courses.
OSHA Training Services Inc. conducts on site OSHA 10 and 30-hour training classes anywhere in the United States for groups of eight or more students. They also offer on-demand computer-based OSHA training courses on a variety of the major general industry and construction topics, including online OSHA 10 and 30-hour courses, confined space training courses, fall protection training courses, and more.
Curtis Chambers
oshatraining.com
email us here
Deciding between OSHA 10-hour and OSHA 30-hour training courses