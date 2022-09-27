Prince George County Regional Heritage Center to Host 8th Annual Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival

Prince George County Logo Czech Slovak Festival, Prince George County, VA

PRINCE GEORGE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Prince George County Regional Heritage Center will host the 8th Annual Virginia Czech and Slovak Folklife Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 from 11am-4pm. This free event will take place rain or shine at the Heritage Center, 6406 Courthouse Road, Prince George, Va. All proceeds from the Festival support the work of the Heritage Center.

Over 100 years ago, hundreds of Czech and Slovak families made the long voyage over land and sea to settle in Central Virginia, including Prince George County. They were enticed by promises of fertile land and a mild climate. They took a risk moving to the South during and just after Reconstruction, but for many that gamble paid off. Now, generations later, their legacy is celebrated with this annual festival honoring their proud heritage.

Visitors to the Festival will enjoy live music with authentic Czech and Slovak polkas and waltzes, while indulging in Old World food and beer for sale, including cabbage rolls and homemade kolaches as well as kielbasa, Czech Angel Wings and more. A meal sampler platter also will be available which includes a cabbage roll, gulas (goulash), cabbage and dumplings, green beans and potatoes, and a side of bread. Advance tickets for food and beverage may be purchased at the Museum shop or by going online to http://www.princegeorgevahistoricalsociety.org/.

Attendees can explore the agricultural way of life of the immigrants through expanded farm displays and animals. All of the Heritage Center’s galleries will be open for the day with special exhibits for the Festival as well as permanent displays, including the Czech and Slovak Gallery. Special entertainment will include a performance by the Chesterfield Concert Band. Free parking is available and transportation from parking areas to the Festival grounds will be available. For more information, call 804-863-0212 or email PGHistory@aol.com.

For photos or other questions, please email PGHistory@aol.com.