KDG Named a 2022 Best Place to Work in PA by Central Penn Business Journal

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Penn Business Journal has named KDG as one of the Best Places to Work in PA. The awards are held in partnership with Best Companies Group.

Best Places to Work in PA identifies, recognizes and honors the best places of employment in Pennsylvania in three categories: small companies (15-99 employees), medium companies (100-249) and large companies (250 or more). To be considered, companies must have at least 15 employees working in Pennsylvania; be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity; be a publicly or privately held business; have a facility in the state of Pennsylvania; and be in business a minimum of one year.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

There were two parts used to determine the rankings. The first consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices and demographics, worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience, which consisted of 75% of the total. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

"This year's Best Places to Work in PA winners demonstrate that a positive environment for staff creates a place where people are proud to work and produces a culture that is contagious. These companies are making a positive impact on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by attracting talent and creating successful organizations," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of Central Penn Business Journal. "We are pleased to join with the Best Companies Group to recognize these businesses."

“One of our company’s core values is to honor and respect everyone we work with,” says Kyle David, President & CEO of KDG. “This starts with honoring and respecting our employees, their health, their happiness, and their personal and professional growth.”

Highlights of KDG’s workplace include 100% employer-paid health benefits, retirement planning, schedule flexibility, a permanently hybrid workplace, monthly social events, and an annual KDG Day celebration where employees from across the country gather to celebrate the company and its achievements.

The winners will be honored Dec. 8 at a celebration starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square Hotel, 25 South Queen Street in Lancaster. The evening features food stations and networking starting at 4:30 p.m. with the awards celebration at 5:30 p.m. followed by dessert and continued networking.

Attendance is limited for this event. Honorees and sponsors get the first chance to secure tables. Sponsorship includes a table for guests, multimedia marketing, an ad in the awards publication, logo usage and more. To secure a sponsorship, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at shuettner@bridgetowermedia.com. The event hashtag is #BestPlacesPA.

A limited number of individual tickets will be available after the sponsor deadline, if the event does not sell out.

Honorees will be profiled in a magazine that will be inserted into the Dec. 9 issue of Central Penn Business Journal and also distributed in the Dec. 19 issue of Lehigh Valley Business. The magazine will be available online at CPBJ.com.

For an updated listing of sponsors and more information about the event, visit CPBJ.com/event/best-places-work-pa/. For more information about the Best Places to Work in PA program, visit BestPlacestoWorkinPA.com.

To learn more about KDG’s company culture and careers, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/about/careers/.

About Central Penn Business Journal

Central Penn Business Journal is the leading source of business news and information in Central Pennsylvania for the past 38 years. In addition to breaking news daily on its multimedia news site at CPBJ.com, it publishes a biweekly print edition. Central Penn Business Journal and its sister publication, Lehigh Valley Business, which covers business in the Lehigh Valley, are part of BridgeTower Media, one of the country’s leading business-to-business media companies with more than 40 print and digital publications in more than 25 U.S. markets.

About KDG

KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

