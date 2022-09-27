Expert Reveals Key Resources to Better Understand Requirements of OSHA Confined Space Entry Standards
Links to these valuable resources included in the post
When you take a deeper dive into the OSHA website, you can find many valuable resources . . .”ARLINGTON, TX, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uncertainty about the meaning of key words or terms in the OSHA confined space entry standards for general industry and construction could possibly lead to a company receiving OSHA citations for non-compliance, or worse, an accident. Fortunately, says Curtis Chambers, an OSHA training expert specializing in confined space entry training, there are several key resources buried within the OSHA website that help clear up a lot of questions related to these standards.
— Curtis Chambers, CSP
“The OSHA confined space standards have definition sections that provide the meaning to several words and terms that appear in those standards”, says Mr. Chambers. “Unfortunately, many of those definitions are vague. And to make matters worse, there are many other very important words or terms used in the standards that are undefined, leaving them open to misinterpretation. But, when you take a deeper dive into the OSHA website, you can find many valuable resources, including preambles to the confined space entry standards, a compliance directive, letters of interpretation, and lists of frequently asked questions and answers, that can help you obtain a much better understanding about the requirements of the OSHA confined space entry standards.”
To help employers and safety personnel become aware of these confined space related resources, Mr. Chambers discusses them in a recent post to The Confined Space Training Blog published by his company. The blog post includes links to many of the resources.
About Curtis Chambers and OSHA Training Services Inc.: Curtis Chambers is a board-certified safety professional (CSP) with a master’s degree in occupational safety and health, and over 32 years of experience in OSHA training and compliance assistance. He is also President of OSHA Training Services Inc., who provides on-site OSHA confined space entry training classes anywhere in the United States for groups of eight or more students. They also offer on-demand computer-based OSHA training courses on a variety of the major general industry and construction topics, including online confined space training courses for entrants, attendants, entry supervisors, and the competent person.
Curtis Chambers
confinedspacetraining.net
+18777716742 ext.
email us here