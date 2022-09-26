1836 Property Management Wins 2022 City’s Best Award
The City’s Best Awards panel honored 1836 Property Management with the 2022 City’s Best Award based on their outstanding service and customer satisfaction.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City’s Best Awards judging panel honored 1836 Property Management with the 2022 City’s Best Award based on their outstanding service and customer satisfaction over the last year.
Competition for the award was high due to the businesses opening in the area, despite the downturn recently in commerce due to the pandemic. Several businesses stood out from the crowd, but 1836 Property Management came out on top.
Partnering with only the best businesses, The City’s Best Awards works with one winner in each major city throughout the country. This winner is selected annually and receives various perks including an exclusive business listing, a website badge, award certificate, social media graphics, and more.
The City’s Best Awards wishes the best for 1836 Property Management in 2022 and a sincere congratulations on their winning of this prestigious award.
A leader in the greater Austin, Texas real estate and property management industry, 1836 Property Management is helping clients reach their real estate investment goals and garner peace of mind through the process. The company maintains an active library of media resources here. With rich knowledge of the Austin real estate market, 1836 Property Management focuses on human-to-human collaboration so clients can locate properties that fit their investment goals, analyze returns and expenses, lease acquired properties, and maintain them under an all-in-one umbrella.
To learn more, please visit 1836PropertyManagement.com.
Contact Details:
1836PM Business Development
(512) 994-4323
bdm@1836pm.com
For Media Inquiries Contact:
Kayla Gonzales
1836 Property Management
kayla@sparkcollectiveinfo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Trustworthy Austin Property Management by 1836 Property Management