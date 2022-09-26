Agility Insurance Services to assist consumers with health insurance enrollment at select El Rancho Supermercado stores.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Agility Insurance Services announced that it will operate ACA (“Obamacare”) health insurance enrollment centers at select El Rancho Supermercado locations in Texas and Kansas.

From October 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023, Agility’s agents will assist El Rancho’s customers with health insurance enrollment in the following participating locations:

1515 S. Buckner Blvd. #301 Dallas, TX 75217

1909 E. Park Row Arlington, TX 76010

655 W. Illinois #900 Dallas, TX 75224

1315 East 8th St. Odessa, TX 79761

821 N. McDonald St. Mckinney, TX 75069

11210 North Freeway Houston, TX 77037

5264 W. 34th Street Houston, TX 77092

11711 W. Bellfort Stafford, TX 77477

11303 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77067

6160 HWY 6 N. Houston, TX 77084

910 S Kansas Ave Liberal, KS 67901

“Our agents have served their local communities by assisting hundreds of thousands of consumers with health insurance enrollment,” said David Crockett, Agility’s Director of Marketing. “With this valuable partnership with El Rancho, Agility is demonstrating that it is committed to helping our health insurance agents identify customers in need of health insurance education and enrollment services within their own community.”

The 2023 ACA Open Enrollment period starts November 1, 2022 and ends January 15, 2023 in most states. Consumers can still get health coverage for the rest of 2022 if they have had certain life events, including losing health coverage, moving, getting married, having a baby or adopting a child, or if their household income is below a certain amount. For more information about 2023 ACA Open Enrollment or 2022 health coverage, speak with an Agility agent at a participating El Rancho location.

About Agility Insurance Services

Agility Insurance Services is a Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency (GA) that provides contracting, training, enrollment, and marketing support to thousands of licensed insurance agents throughout the United States. Agility’s Producer Support team consists of bilingual agent contracting, training, marketing, and sales specialists whose mission is to help agents achieve their personal sales goals.

About El Rancho Supermercado:

El Rancho opened its doors in 1988, dedicated to making Hispanic people living in the U.S. feel at home. They provide the highest quality products and a wide variety of fresh produce at low prices. Known for their cleanliness and pleasant store environments, they are dedicated to exceeding customer expectations and providing a great shopping experience. El Rancho hosts community events that take place at particular locations bringing together clients, employees, and customers, often including mariachi bands with other performances as well.

Contact Agility:

For more information about Agility and all retail opportunities offered to its independent agents, contact Agility Insurance Services at (866) 590-9771.