Erica Salas becomes El Paso Market Manager for Agility Insurance Services

RICHARDSON, TX, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency (GA) for health and life insurance, has named Erica Salas as Market Manager for El Paso, Texas, and surrounding areas. In her new role, Salas will work within the Agility Concierge team and be responsible for designing, developing, and executing broker growth and engagement strategies in the El Paso market.

“Having Erica in this role will help differentiate Agility Insurance Services in the marketplace,” said Jodie Smith, Director of Market Management for Agility. “We put a lot of focus on positioning our company as a market leader, and having someone like Erica leading that effort in El Paso will help agents achieve business growth and retention goals.”

Prior to joining Agility, Salas was a Market Sales Manager for a large insurance carrier. She spent 14 years in the nonprofit sector after graduating with a degree in business administration from the University of Texas at El Paso.

“Working in various nonprofit organizations has allowed me to build and foster relationships throughout the community – relationships that I can now strengthen as a Market Manager,” Salas said. “My previous work as a Market Sales Manager for a large carrier provided me with the opportunity to connect with agents, agencies, providers, and other healthcare professionals that will, no doubt, contribute to my success with Agility.”

The hire of Salas highlights Agility’s continuous commitment to provide top-tier support to agents in the El Paso region. Her experience and leadership will help agencies increase market share, optimize commissions, and navigate the ever-evolving health insurance landscape.

