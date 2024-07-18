Agility Insurance Services taps Vega as new Rio Grande Valley Sales Director

Karla Vega

RICHARDSON, TX, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency (GA) for health and life insurance, has named Karla Vega as its new Sales Director-Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

Vega has a strong background in the insurance industry, including experience in the Medicare services field.

“Karla is a seasoned professional in the health insurance industry,” said Steve Samsel, National Sales Director for Agility Insurance Services. “Our company puts a strong focus on providing resources to our partners and agents, and Karla’s understanding of our industry will help agents drive growth in the territory.”

Vega said she has a passion for the industry and enjoys building success by helping agents.

“With a deep-rooted passion for assisting agents, I am dedicated to offering personalized guidance and support. My journey in the insurance industry has equipped me with valuable knowledge and experience,” she said.

Vega’s hiring highlights Agility’s commitment to provide top-tier support to agents in the Rio Grande Valley. “We look forward to working with Karla to achieve our objectives,” said Samsel.

More about Agility Insurance Services:

Agility Insurance Services is an agency focused on equipping health insurance agents with all the tools they need to make health insurance available to anyone who might need it, whether you are an individual or a small business owner. Our sales team, specializing in health insurance marketing and contracting, provides ample resources to our agents, ensuring their ability to best serve consumers. Whether they are assisting an individual or a small business owner, Agility agents do their best to serve those seeking better coverage.

