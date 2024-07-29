Agility Insurance Services Marks 15 Years of Empowering Agents

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency for Health and Life insurance, is proud to celebrate its 15th anniversary this month. Since its founding in July 2009, Agility has been a constant presence in the health insurance industry, adapting and thriving alongside its ever-changing landscape.

The company opened as Association Concepts, LLC, with a focus on solving a specific problem: Providing product development and gap coverage for trade associations. The goal was to support members who struggled to find credible Health insurance options.

However, the landscape of healthcare coverage shifted dramatically in March 2010 with the passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). While many veteran insurance agents and agencies remained skeptical of the ACA’s value, Association Concepts, LLC took a bold stance. The company fully committed to promoting the ACA’s core values and benefits throughout the agent community.

To reflect this shift in focus from association-specific benefits, the company adopted the assumed name "Agility Insurance Services" to recognize its commitment to navigating the evolving market. Despite the initial challenges surrounding the ACA's rollout in 2013, Agility established itself as a leading General Agency in Texas.

"The turning point for our company, and the reason for Agility's success, was our recognition that the ACA had wonderful potential to expand access to quality health insurance," said Steve McLaughlin, CEO of Agility Insurance Services. "Today, we're able to provide resources to agents across the entire country and guide them through the constant changes we see in our industry."

Following the expansion footprint of national insurance carriers, Agility strategically positioned itself to become a leading distribution company, and now offers a comprehensive suite of Life, Medicare, and Individual Health insurance plans throughout the United States.

Agility Insurance Services focuses on equipping agents across the nation with tools to make Health insurance available to anyone who might need it. Whether for individuals or small business owners, the company's sales team specializes in health insurance marketing and contracting and provides agents with the resources to ensure exceptional service to consumers.

"Our longevity and success have a direct correlation to our partner agents and carriers," said Mark Cunningham, COO of Agility Insurance Services. "They have trusted us as a valued FMO and General Agency, and we remain committed to being responsive and agile for them."

In August 2021, the company completed a full legal name change, transitioning from Association Concepts, LLC to Agility Insurance Services, LLC.

