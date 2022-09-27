ZE PowerGroup Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing
Third Year in a Row Proves ZE Cloud is Class Leading in Private Cloud Computing
ZE is at the forefront of cloud computing and are committed to drive practical innovations in the cloud”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded ZE PowerGroup [ZE] a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in its annual business award program. The organization sought to identify the companies, products, and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.
ZE Cloud is a class-leading private cloud solution offering secure, efficient, fully automated data management services for enterprise clients globally. The award-winning ZEMA ™ enterprise data management solution is hosted on the ZE Cloud which provides all the hardware and supporting software required to support the data, analytics, transformation, and integration needs. ZE ensures a fully monitored, updated, and optimized platform
Comprising Hosted Services and Managed Services, ZE Cloud encapsulates for clients a fully turn-key solution and with access to licensed ZEMA™ data and modules. The ZE Cloud offering is ideal for organizations requiring high-volume data solutions with wholesome scalability, flexibility, and security as a high-value corporate investment.
By partnering with global data providers, clients are availed access to the ZEMA ™ data ecosystem, with the ability to choose from more than 1,400 data providers. The continually growing data catalog includes providers such as S&P Global Commodity Insights, Argus Media, AccuWeather, Amerex, EEX, CME, Baltic Exchange, EOXLive, Fenics, ICAP, ICE Data, ICIS, IIR Energy, Kpler, Maxar, Vortexa, OPIS, OTC Global, General Index, OilX, SignalGroup, as well a host of other globally located ISOs, exchanges, brokers, government reporting agencies, banks, and publishers.
“Given the ever-increasing demand for Data in the Cloud services, IT departments need an easy, unified, and secure approach to manage the growing complexity of business requirements,” said Chief Business Officer, Aiman El-Ramly. “We developed ZE Cloud™ by re-imagining how data management and automation can empower organizations to achieve critical data-dependent business objectives.
“ZE is at the forefront of cloud computing and is committed to driving practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of society and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations, and executives.”
“I am so proud of our employees and partners for their dedication and hard work,” Aiman continued. “We know that the work they are doing is transforming the Cloud world as we know it and our technology will continue to lead the industry.”
