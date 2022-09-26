RGV Agents Make 45 Arrests From Five Failed Smuggling Attempts

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents interdicted five smuggling events over the weekend leading to 45 arrests.

On September 23, an Air National Guard helicopter observed a Ford F150 heading north from the Rio Grande near Mission. The vehicle came to a stop north of La Homa and multiple subjects bailed out. Responding agents apprehended five migrants unlawfully present in the U.S.

Just before midnight on the same day, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Jeep Cherokee near Fronton. The vehicle failed to yield and proceeded toward the Roma Port of Entry where the vehicle came to a stop and approximately seven subjects fled into Mexico. Agents apprehended two migrants from inside the vehicle.

The following day, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents and Sullivan City Police Department officers interdicted a migrant load vehicle as it departed Los Ebanos. The vehicle came to a stop in an open field and the occupants fled into the brush. Agents apprehended six subjects and identified two of them as suspected smugglers.

Additionally, agents interdicted two migrant smuggling attempts at two Rio Grande Valley airports, resulting in 32 arrests.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity at 1-800-863-9382.

