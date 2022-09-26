Monday, September 26
Green buildings get a boost in WA, but policy and demand still lag
Two decades ago, Washington became a foothold for a global movement to decarbonize buildings. But since then momentum has sputtered. The state has access to some of the cleanest and cheapest electricity in the country and yet its building codes remain strict, customers remain skeptical of upfront costs and state policy efforts have struggled to find traction. Homes, offices and other buildings account for a large portion of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions. In Washington, public officials are looking to eliminate or reduce the carbon footprint of our built environment primarily through forms of financial assistance. But that approach has its limits. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Daniel Kim)
After a stressful few years, school districts prepare to support students with fragile mental health
Buffeted by the pandemic and social media, the mental health of children and teens appears increasingly fragile, according to one national survey. However, local school districts are attempting to meet the challenge. Based on a survey of insurance claims from more than 20 million children aged 1 to 19, the survey showed several troubling trends. From 2016 to 2021, inpatient admissions rose 61% and emergency department visits increased 20%. The rise was particularly acute among adolescents 12 to 15 years old, increasing 84% among girls and 83% among boys. Continue reading at The Spokesman-Review. (Colin Mulvany)
Another Olympia mother grieves as police reform inches along
It’s been over two years since the murder of George Floyd set off a reckoning about racism and police killings of Black men. It’s been seven years since the Olympia police shooting of Black brothers Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin, which left Chaplin paralyzed. So why, after all this, is the Olympia City Council still confronted by a grieving mother looking for an explanation for why the police took her son’s life during what was clearly a mental health crisis? How did all the training in de-escalation fail? Where was the mental health crisis responder who should have been there? Continue reading at The Olympian. (Olympia City Council)
Associated Press
Canada won’t require masks on planes, drops vaccine mandate
Capital Press
U.S. trustee objects to millions of dollars in fees in Easterday bankruptcy case
Columbian
Bolt Creek fire ‘picks up’ in hot, dry conditions
The Daily News
Survey results: More Cowlitz County teens classified as obese following pandemic
Coast Guard brings in large crane to remove sunken ship from Columbia River
Everett Herald
County executive lays out blueprint for $85M in federal relief
Water district keeps leadership, for now, despite staff woes
Journal of the San Juan Islands
There is help for those in crisis | September is suicide prevention month
News Tribune
A large fire that destroyed homes in Pierce County could’ve been prevented, lawsuit alleges
Olympian
Protection efforts nearly complete with Goat Rocks Fire half a mile from Packwood neighborhood
Olympia council member says no time to waste in funding fight against climate change
Thurston and Pierce counties become focus of search for new 2-runway airport site
Peninsula Daily News
Face masks urged at some Peninsula schools
Puget Sound Business Journal
Alaska Airlines reaches tentative agreement with pilots union
Seattle Medium
Nobles Advocates To Reduce Child Hunger And Accelerate Learning (Nobles)
Private, Public Bus Stops On The Way
Cannabis Industry Update in Washington State
Seattle Times
Unraveling needs of WA students may take more tests and screenings
Inquest into fatal Federal Way police shooting begins after month delay
Is Seattle Police Department ready to embrace alternative responses to a gun and a badge?
Chinatown International District pushes back at expanded homeless shelter. Officials ask where else?
Spokesman Review
‘The future is electric’: Spokane’s prioritization of electric vehicles part of a larger trend
Tri-City Herald
Tri-Cities COVID deaths still worry officials. More outbreaks reported
Richland researchers advance science to convert plastics to more valuable fuels
Yakima Herald-Republic
Derogatory term for Native women removed from state creek, lake names
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Multiple protests held in Bellevue after death of Mahsa Amini in Iran
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Updates made to evacuation notices as winds increase activity from Bolt Creek Fire
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Community members hold “Bullet Free Weekend” event, efforting to lower gun violence
KNKX Public Radio
Flu is expected to flare up in U.S. this winter, raising fears of a ‘twindemic’
KUOW Public Radio
What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
$6.5 million slated for Seattle Green New Deal
Should Seattle Public Library employees carry Narcan?
Seattle will launch a new unit of crisis responders under revamped 911 system
Monkeypox continues to infect about 20 people each week in Washington state
Q13 TV (FOX)
Bolt Creek Fire: Level 2 Evacuations issued again in Skykomish
Crosscut
WA battery maker faces accusations of providing U.S. tech to China
MyNorthwest
New evacuations ordered for Bolt Creek Fire as containment drops to 7%
The Stranger
Seattle’s Left Proposes Defunding the Police, Stopping Sweeps, and Building Housing in Solidarity Budget