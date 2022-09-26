Monday, September 26

Green buildings get a boost in WA, but policy and demand still lag

Two decades ago, Washington became a foothold for a global movement to decarbonize buildings. But since then momentum has sputtered. The state has access to some of the cleanest and cheapest electricity in the country and yet its building codes remain strict, customers remain skeptical of upfront costs and state policy efforts have struggled to find traction. Homes, offices and other buildings account for a large portion of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions. In Washington, public officials are looking to eliminate or reduce the carbon footprint of our built environment primarily through forms of financial assistance. But that approach has its limits. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Daniel Kim)

After a stressful few years, school districts prepare to support students with fragile mental health

Buffeted by the pandemic and social media, the mental health of children and teens appears increasingly fragile, according to one national survey. However, local school districts are attempting to meet the challenge. Based on a survey of insurance claims from more than 20 million children aged 1 to 19, the survey showed several troubling trends. From 2016 to 2021, inpatient admissions rose 61% and emergency department visits increased 20%. The rise was particularly acute among adolescents 12 to 15 years old, increasing 84% among girls and 83% among boys. Continue reading at The Spokesman-Review. (Colin Mulvany)

Another Olympia mother grieves as police reform inches along

It’s been over two years since the murder of George Floyd set off a reckoning about racism and police killings of Black men. It’s been seven years since the Olympia police shooting of Black brothers Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin, which left Chaplin paralyzed. So why, after all this, is the Olympia City Council still confronted by a grieving mother looking for an explanation for why the police took her son’s life during what was clearly a mental health crisis? How did all the training in de-escalation fail? Where was the mental health crisis responder who should have been there? Continue reading at The Olympian. (Olympia City Council)

