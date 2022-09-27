AeroStructures Division Adds Business Development Director
John Mlincsek joins TIGHITCO Aerostructures
Aerospace industry veteran to manage partnerships and build market position
John brings a renewed focus for outreach and demonstrates our commitment to adapting to marketplace needs.”CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO Inc. is pleased to announce John Mlincsek has joined the company as Director of Business Development – AeroStructures. Mlincsek brings 20 years of aerospace and sales experience to this role. He will be responsible for building market position and managing partnerships for the aerostructures composite division.
— Mark Withrow, CEO of TIGHITCO
“Through John’s efforts, we will see our composite business expand in aerostructures as well as into other industries,” shared Mark Withrow, CEO, TIGHITCO. “His background in business development brings a renewed focus for outreach and demonstrates our commitment to adapting to marketplace needs.”
Most recently, Mlincsek was Director of Sales & Marketing for Amfuel. Previously, he held the position of Vice President Sales & Marketing for Meggitt’s Airframe Systems Fuel Systems & Composites Product Group. His efforts are directly tied to winning significant government contacts and major OEM awards ($200+ million annually) while overseeing corporate initiatives across facilities in Georgia, Maryland and the United Kingdom.
Mlincsek joined Engineered Fabrics Corporation (now Meggitt) in September 2005 and assumed the role of Business Development Manager. He was solely responsible for the program management aspects of accounting, purchasing, engineering, production and delivery for primary customers such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Agusta Westland.
After retiring from over 20 years of service in the United States Navy and prior to his employment with Meggitt, Mlincsek was a senior Consultant with Young Clark & Associates in Atlanta, GA.
During his distinguished Naval career, he amassed over 2,500 flight hours and 300 carrier landings flying the E-2C Hawkeye and F/A-18 Hornet aircraft. He earned numerous military citations namely two Meritorious Service Medals. Mlincsek holds a Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering from the United States Naval Academy.
About TIGHITCO Inc.: TIGHITCO is an industry leader in the design, fabrication and assembly of engineered components for aerospace and industrial applications. We focus on creative thinking to drive viable solutions for our customers’ technical challenges. TIGHITCO is comprised of three divisions in the U.S. and Mexico: AeroStructures, Insulation Products and Overhaul Support Services. www.tighitco.com.
