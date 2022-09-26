Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,083 in the last 365 days.

Legacy of Hope Foundation Partners with Forever Fest

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark your calendars, GTA - Friday, September 30 to October 2, 2022 is Forever Fest Deux: Forever Local | Forever Canadian! LHF is partnering with Forever Fest Inc. as the beneficiary charity for this weekend festival taking place in Maple Leaf Park in Toronto. This weekend will highlight Canadian art and culture, emerging Canadian artists, local businesses, and community. At its heart, the festival is the manifestation and a celebration of the efforts of LHF and its Canadian partners working together towards Reconciliation.

The first day of the festival falls on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation - the programming will highlight Indigenous musicians and booths will have information about the history and ongoing challenges facing Indigenous Peoples today. The festival will continue to highlight the next generation of music talent, including the celebration of Indigenous music, culture and history with one of the over 25 available LHF educational, mobile exhibitions on display and resources available from the LHF booth. This is a living curation of great taste - from flavourful local food to the artistic works and sounds of local talent and guests will be savouring everything authentically Canadian!

LHF encourages everyone in the GTA to take part, rain or shine, and attend this amazing event. There will be performances from musical artists Wolf Saga (Ojibwe), Common Deer, and Aliah Guerra. Day two will headline Coleman Hell, and day three will feature fun for the whole family with Songs with Nash; finishing off the weekend with Trainwreck, Shania Twin, and Porch Jam. DJ Spence Diamonds will have sets all weekend. For the entire duration of the event, there will be various food and beverage services, craft beers, and a market square to support local artisans and businesses! The event will also feature a 50/50 draw and silent auction that will help support education and foster Reconciliation among all Canadians.
For more information, visit the Forever Fest website: www.foreverfest.ca

Teresa Edwards
Legacy of Hope Foundation
+1 613-237-4806
email us here

You just read:

Legacy of Hope Foundation Partners with Forever Fest

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.