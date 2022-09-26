Legacy of Hope Foundation Partners with Forever Fest
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark your calendars, GTA - Friday, September 30 to October 2, 2022 is Forever Fest Deux: Forever Local | Forever Canadian! LHF is partnering with Forever Fest Inc. as the beneficiary charity for this weekend festival taking place in Maple Leaf Park in Toronto. This weekend will highlight Canadian art and culture, emerging Canadian artists, local businesses, and community. At its heart, the festival is the manifestation and a celebration of the efforts of LHF and its Canadian partners working together towards Reconciliation.
The first day of the festival falls on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation - the programming will highlight Indigenous musicians and booths will have information about the history and ongoing challenges facing Indigenous Peoples today. The festival will continue to highlight the next generation of music talent, including the celebration of Indigenous music, culture and history with one of the over 25 available LHF educational, mobile exhibitions on display and resources available from the LHF booth. This is a living curation of great taste - from flavourful local food to the artistic works and sounds of local talent and guests will be savouring everything authentically Canadian!
LHF encourages everyone in the GTA to take part, rain or shine, and attend this amazing event. There will be performances from musical artists Wolf Saga (Ojibwe), Common Deer, and Aliah Guerra. Day two will headline Coleman Hell, and day three will feature fun for the whole family with Songs with Nash; finishing off the weekend with Trainwreck, Shania Twin, and Porch Jam. DJ Spence Diamonds will have sets all weekend. For the entire duration of the event, there will be various food and beverage services, craft beers, and a market square to support local artisans and businesses! The event will also feature a 50/50 draw and silent auction that will help support education and foster Reconciliation among all Canadians.
For more information, visit the Forever Fest website: www.foreverfest.ca
Teresa Edwards
The first day of the festival falls on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation - the programming will highlight Indigenous musicians and booths will have information about the history and ongoing challenges facing Indigenous Peoples today. The festival will continue to highlight the next generation of music talent, including the celebration of Indigenous music, culture and history with one of the over 25 available LHF educational, mobile exhibitions on display and resources available from the LHF booth. This is a living curation of great taste - from flavourful local food to the artistic works and sounds of local talent and guests will be savouring everything authentically Canadian!
LHF encourages everyone in the GTA to take part, rain or shine, and attend this amazing event. There will be performances from musical artists Wolf Saga (Ojibwe), Common Deer, and Aliah Guerra. Day two will headline Coleman Hell, and day three will feature fun for the whole family with Songs with Nash; finishing off the weekend with Trainwreck, Shania Twin, and Porch Jam. DJ Spence Diamonds will have sets all weekend. For the entire duration of the event, there will be various food and beverage services, craft beers, and a market square to support local artisans and businesses! The event will also feature a 50/50 draw and silent auction that will help support education and foster Reconciliation among all Canadians.
For more information, visit the Forever Fest website: www.foreverfest.ca
Teresa Edwards
Legacy of Hope Foundation
+1 613-237-4806
email us here