The Ultimate Life-Guide for Finding Your Purpose
Author Janine Hall Pantenburg Releases Spiritually-Uplifting Book About Finding Yourself in ChristYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding ourselves is always a difficult journey. But when anchored on Christ’s purpose, we find the light that leads to the perfect master plan He has set for us. Only then will the journey become inspiring, motivating, and smooth-sailing.
This is what the book “Knowing That He Will” takes its readers in an easy-to-read book written by Author Janine Hall Pantenburg.
Packed with insightful and spiritually-uplifting essays, each chapter of the book talks about how to deal with certain life situations and how Christ can make the impossible happen to your life. Some of the book’s Chapters like “Uphill Battle”, “Coping Strategies”, and “On Being A Winner” energize the readers in a compelling book that calls to action.
Pantenburg says that in the process of finding ourselves, we must think for ourselves. To know ourselves, we must look within. If we have problems from the past, we must confront them. But power for living comes only when we know who we are in Christ. The joy of the Lord is our strength, and it is Him working through us that finally gets us off the ground.
After years of dealing with intermittent depression, Pantenburg was uplifted when she placed her faith and trust in Jesus Christ.
As she recovered, Pantenburg recorded new insights about life in dozens of essays. Asked of her purpose for writing this book, Pantenburg says she wants to glorify God and demonstrate His power to transform lives and share with everyone the rungs of the spiritual ladder she used to reach higher ground.
Pantenburg has an MA in special education and graduate-level work in guidance and counseling.
“Knowing That He Will” is now available on Amazon and other digital platforms worldwide. Visit www.janinehallpantenburg.com for more information about the author as well as her other book “It’s My Turn”.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
