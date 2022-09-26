Submit Release
Florida PSC Meetings Canceled Due to Hurricane Ian


TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) today announced that all meetings scheduled for this week, September 26 through September 30, have been canceled due to Hurricane Ian’s expected landfall in Florida:

September 27: The rule development workshop on Goals for Electric Utilities (Docket No. 20200181-EU).

September 28: Virtual Customer Meetings for Hidden Cove and CHC VII Utilities (Docket Nos. 20220034-WS and 20220033-WS).

September 29: Virtual Customer Meetings for Anglers Cove West and S.V. Utilities (Docket Nos. 20220032-WS and 20220035-WS).

Rescheduled meeting times have not yet been determined.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

