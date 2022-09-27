SCAN Adds IntegraNet Health to Texas Provider Network
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, the award-winning Medicare Advantage insurer with a 45-year history of keeping older adults healthy and independent, is adding IntegraNet Health, one of Houston’s largest Independent Physician Associations (IPA), to its provider network* in Texas. Through this partnership, SCAN members in Bexar County and Harris County will gain access to more than 1,600 primary care and specialty physician practices, effective January 1, 2023.
“SCAN is excited to partner with IntegraNet Health to bring older adults in Harris and Bexar counties a new and unique Medicare Advantage experience,” said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager and network officer at SCAN Health Plan. “IntegraNet’s commitment to maximize the health and wellbeing of their patients aligns perfectly with SCAN’s mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.”
“IntegraNet Health is a population health improvement company with a proven history of providing meaningful, effective and sustaining physician engagement for older adults,” said Larry Wedekind, CEO and Founder of IntegraNet Health. “We are honored to be partnering with SCAN on behalf of our provider network. SCAN’s superior customer service, rich benefit plan, and 4.5 STAR quality rating coupled with IntegraNet’s comprehensive value-based patient care network will bring significant health improvement to our SCAN members.”
Texas is the latest state in SCAN’s national expansion effort and will bring the not-for-profit’s total reach to nearly seven million potential customers across 20 markets in four states.
*Other providers are available in our network.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members across California, Nevada and Arizona. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
Seffrah Orlando
“SCAN is excited to partner with IntegraNet Health to bring older adults in Harris and Bexar counties a new and unique Medicare Advantage experience,” said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager and network officer at SCAN Health Plan. “IntegraNet’s commitment to maximize the health and wellbeing of their patients aligns perfectly with SCAN’s mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.”
“IntegraNet Health is a population health improvement company with a proven history of providing meaningful, effective and sustaining physician engagement for older adults,” said Larry Wedekind, CEO and Founder of IntegraNet Health. “We are honored to be partnering with SCAN on behalf of our provider network. SCAN’s superior customer service, rich benefit plan, and 4.5 STAR quality rating coupled with IntegraNet’s comprehensive value-based patient care network will bring significant health improvement to our SCAN members.”
Texas is the latest state in SCAN’s national expansion effort and will bring the not-for-profit’s total reach to nearly seven million potential customers across 20 markets in four states.
*Other providers are available in our network.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members across California, Nevada and Arizona. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
Seffrah Orlando
SCAN Group
+1 562-508-6781
sorlando@scanhealthplan.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter