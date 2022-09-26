Early Season Rams
September 23, 2022
Jackson - The fall hunting seasons have begun and some nice bighorn sheep rams have been checked-in at the Jackson Game and Fish office so far. “It’s always fun to check-in bighorn sheep and visit with the hunters,” said Jackson Wildlife Biologist Aly Courtemanch. “Just given where these animals live, there’s always some epic tales to be shared. It truly is a hunt of a lifetime.”
Jackson Wildlife Biologist Aly Courtemanch drills a hole for an identification plug as Wildlife Technician Raegin Ross steadies the head.
A permamnent plug is inserted into the horn of each bighorn sheep ram in Wyoming to show that it has been legally harvested.
