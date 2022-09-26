Apollo Virtue Media Launches Cutting-Edge Concierge Services for the Med Spa Industry
Agency led by founder Amir Nickroo is the only one with an inside sales team trained in aestheticsDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full-service digital agency Apollo Virtue Media is disrupting the med spa industry with the launch of its concierge marketing services.
Apollo Virtue Media is the only agency with an inside sales team trained in aesthetics that calls all leads, books them using a client’s software, and collects a deposit using the client’s merchant account.
Agency founder Amir Nickroo said he was inspired to start the aesthetics-oriented concierge service after surveying med spa industry leaders around the world. What he learned is that marketing agencies haven’t been delivering on promised services to businesses in the industry, their fees were too high, employees lack communication skills and, while a lot of leads were generated, there were also a lot of no-shows.
What Nickroo’s agency does is target the right traffic and show them the right ads. Apollo Virtue Media has appointment specialists who focus on calling leads, qualifying them and then booking appointments on behalf of clients with a deposit. The agency also teaches spas how to set up an account to collect their own deposits.
Nickroo said his agency also uses texts and emails but has found that more than 50 percent of the appointments that are booked are coming from calls.
Just like spas require consultations with patients, Apollo Virtue Media requires a consultation with its clients. “Every client is different but wants the same goal: more patients consistently in the door,” Nickroo said.
The med spa business is not the first time Apollo Virtue Media has transformed an industry’s marketing approach.
Through its data-driven and performance-focused approach, Apollo Virtue Media assists small- to large-sized businesses in the aesthetics industry with launches and scaling through digital marketing. Its work in the aesthetics industry led to Nickroo being named the Maverick of Medical Marketing for the year 2021.
Using cutting-edge tools and techniques, Apollo Virtue Media creates digital marketing playbooks designed to scale revenues, boost brand awareness and increase customer retention – all at the highest ROI and lowest cost.
To achieve goals for their clients, the Apollo Virtue Media team customizes solutions based on each client’s needs. Whether a client is launching, scaling or invigorating their business, Apollo Virtue Media is there to help with an array of options at their disposal. No two clients are alike, which is why the Apollo Virtue Media team works one-on-one with each and every client to ensure they receive a customized plan of action based upon their specific needs.
For a free consultation with Apollo Virtue Media, visit apollovirtuemedia.com/free-consultation.
About Apollo Virtue Marketing
Apollo Virtue Marketing was founded on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead its digital marketing efforts. We customize data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries and revenue models. We’re shifting the agency paradigm by putting client success ahead of our own.
