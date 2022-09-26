Book: "Intimacy with God" Offers Tips & Advice On The Power of Prayer.
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Pew Research Center, the vast majority of Americans (90%) believe in some kind of higher power. However, according to spiritual life coach Latoya Shea, 100% of the people on earth can participate in the power of prayer.
Shea's book "Intimacy With God: The Prayer Book That Will Change Your Life" https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BF9C8XL7/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i1 offers readers a roadmap to developing a closer relationship with the almighty.
"Through good and bad times, prayer is a constant reminder that you are not alone! A reminder that there is a God, our Heavenly Father, who loves us no matter what, who’s always with us, and who will prosper us no matter what might appear to be happening around us. Prayer is an energizer! It lifts and builds us up - body, soul, and spirit." said Author Latoya Shea.
Being on her own after being homeless at the age of 13, Latoya has experienced and triumphed over many obstacles. Inspired by the many that has influenced her life, she has lived a life dedicated to service and education. This has led her on a deep spiritual journey and intimacy with God. "Intimacy With God" retraces some of Shea's steps from hard times towards grace.
Some excerpts from the book include:
Why Pray?
"Prayer is an excellent way to get to know God and develop a relationship with Him. It allows us to express our feelings, ask for guidance and aid, and solutions to problems. Beyond that, prayer also allows us to learn from God about His will concerning us. Many forget this component when communing with the Lord, or they ask, “How will I know if it is God that is speaking to me”? The answer: because He said so; My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me - John 10:2"7
Pray to strengthen our faith
"If you spend more time with God, you will operate more confidently. You will begin to learn His character more and increase your trust and reliance on Him. You can always tell a couple who has great communication and invests time in their relationship. They’re more protective of it, and they speak on behalf of each other frequently."
How to Pray
Is there a ‘best’ moment for praying? There really isn't. But I suggest that you find a specific time of the day when you can devote yourself to it. A quiet time.
For more information about "Intimacy with God" and Latoya Shea, please visit: https://latoyashea.com/
Ryan McCormick
