Masthead Media Announces Winners of 2022 Women in Content Marketing Awards
The Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMAs) recognize and celebrate women who lead and shape the landscape of the content marketing industry.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Masthead Media, a full-service content marketing company founded and led by women, officially announced the winners of the 2022 Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMAs). The awards were presented in partnership with the Content Marketing Institute, a leading global content marketing education and training organization.
The WICMAs are the industry’s singular recognition of top women leaders, freelancers, and rising stars in the content marketing space. The awards put a spotlight on the extraordinary content marketing achievements made by a diverse group of female creators and marketers at all levels of their careers.
This year’s nominations for the five WICMA award categories—WICMA Content Marketer of the Year, Marketing Leader of the Year, Pivot, Rising Star, and Freelance Excellence—more than tripled from 2019, with hundreds of women marketers submitting their materials.
The 2022 Women in Content Marketing Award Winners are:
2022 WICMA Content Marketer of the Year Winners
-Megan Gilbert, FORTUNE Brand Studio
-Madeline Haller, Hims & Hers
-Jennifer Kroog Rosenberg, The Honest Company
-Jennifer Martin, Sony Electronics
-Mallory Russell, Square
-Amanda Todorovich, Cleveland Clinic
2022 Marketing Leader of the Year Winners
-Jessica Bergmann, Salesforce
-Michelle Boockoff-Bajdek, Skillsoft
-Lindsay Kaplan, Chief
-Tess MacGibbon, The Lacek Group
-Janice Tennant, Merrell
-Rachel Thornton, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
2022 Pivot Winners
-Kristina Arsenian, SADA
-Samantha Lefave, Evolve Vacation Rentals
-Stephanie Wong, Google
-2022 Rising Star Winners
-Naba Ahmed, Prezi
-Jenny Billingham, Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care
2022 Freelance Excellence Winners
-Emma Diehl, Diehl Content Creation
-Mia McPherson, Self-employed
The 2022 Women in Content Marketing Awards Finalists include:
WICMA Content Marketer of the Year Finalists
-Gaelen Bell, Motion
-Mariah Bliss, Simply Business
-Sue Bruning, Cascade Environmental
-Cindy Connor, The University of British Columbia
-Laura Dobbins, impact.com
-Ashley Eusanio, Salesforce
-Megan Gilbert, FORTUNE Brand Studio
-Madeline Haller, Hims & Hers
-Gillian Jakob Kieser, CircleCI
-Jennifer Kroog Rosenberg, The Honest Company
-Amy Laskin, Prophet
-Jennifer Martin, Sony Electronics
-Kristen McCormick, WordStream
-Debra McCraw, CompTIA
-Katie Morris, Dot’s Pretzels / Hershey
-Amanda Nelson, Salesforce
-Chitra Rakesh, Starburst
-Kristen Rocco, Global Payments
-Mallory Russell, Square
-Amanda Todorovich, Cleveland Clinic
Marketing Leader of the Year Finalists
-Jessica Bergmann, Salesforce
-Michelle Boockoff-Bajdek, Skillsoft
-Lindsay Boyajian Hagan, Conductor
-Denise Broady, Appian
-Rachel Conforti, LoopMe
-Elisa Gabbert, Gannett
-Cristy Garcia, impact.com
-Rajaa Grar, Nutrabolt
-Gina Hardy, Tonal
-Jen Hayes Lee, The Bump, The Knot Worldwide
-Christina Heiser, Saatva
-Molly James-Lundak, AbbVie
-Lindsay Kaplan, Chief
-Tess MacGibbon, The Lacek Group
-Colleen Marks, Yahoo
-Nicole Monaco, Chandos Construction
-Michelle Ngome, African-American Marketing Association
-Janice Tennant, Merrell
-Rachel Thornton, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Pivot Finalists
-Kristina Arsenian, SADA
-Samantha Lefave, Evolve Vacation Rental
-Melissa Leu, Salesforce
-Janyne Quarm, BlackRock
-Nicole Spewak, Beacon Digital Marketing
-Stephanie Wong, Google
Rising Star Finalists
-Naba Ahmed, Prezi
-Jenny Billingham, Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care
-Jess Munday, Salesforce
-Jessica Nath, Twilio
-Alison Osborne, Quill Inc
-Kelsey Worsham, Zift Solutions
Freelance Excellence Finalists
-Sarah Best, Sarah Best Strategy
-Stephanie Conner, Active Voice Communications
-Emma Diehl, Diehl Content Creation
-Rachel Lehmann-Haupt, StoryMade Studio
-Mia McPherson, Self-employed
“There are so many incredible, diverse women in content marketing who are fueling innovation, skillfully leading teams, and driving results for their brands and organizations,” says Amanda Kreuser, co-founder of the WICMAs and Masthead Media.
“Far too few of these women are spotlighted as thought leaders or given any kind of recognition for the contributions they’re making to our industry,” adds Julie Hochheiser Ilkovich, WICMAs and Masthead Media co-founder. “We created the WICMAs in order to bring overdue and well-deserved focus to these inspiring, industry-shaping women.”
A panel of content marketing industry leaders judged this year’s WICMAs, including past winners.
The 2022 Women in Content Marketing Awards Judges are:
Lee Ann Antuna, Twitter ArtHouse
Layne Bernstein, Rothy’s
Tequia Burt, LinkedIn
Stacie Dauffenbach, ADT
Aimee Davis, Alliant Energy
Kristen Geil, aSweatLife.com
Ellen Gerstein, Pfizer
Annie Granatstein, Marriott
Amy Higgins, Twilio
Michelle Jackson, Michelle is Money Hungry
Katie Jansen, AppLovin
Alison Jarris, Google
Kelly Johnson, Lever.co
Christina Kelleher, Wayfair
Lorraine Lee, Prezi
Brittany Manchisi, IBM
Shelagh McGrogan, RBC Royal Bank
Nisha Menezes, Atlassian
Judy Nam, Indeed
Nekasha Pratt, HarperCollins Publishers
Stephanie Reid-Simons, Zillow
Stephanie Stahl, Content Marketing Institute
Alyssa Vitrano, Goldman Sachs
Michelle Wong, Sprinkles
“We’re excited to be part of this program recognizing the work of women in content marketing,” shares Stephanie Stahl, WICMAs Judge and General Manager, Content Marketing Institute. “There are some truly amazing, innovative, and game-changing content marketing programs run by women, and we feel it’s important to support the WICMAs in celebrating these trailblazers.”
A group of WICMA nominees, founders, and other executive leaders spoke on a panel hosted by Masthead Media, “Ahead of the Trends: Tapping Emerging Forms of Content to Freshen Your Content Mix and Captivate Your Customers,” at Content Marketing World 2022, providing an opportunity for fellow marketers to learn from these inspiring leaders.
For more information on the WICMAs and this year’s winners and honorees, please visit WICMA.Medium.com.
About Masthead Media
Masthead Media collaborates with iconic and emerging brands to craft and share their unique stories with the world. In addition to campaign-based initiatives, the company supports clients in cultivating long-term relationships with customers through editorial-style content development, social media management, thought leadership development, influencer programming, search and social insights, and analytics reporting services. For more information, visit mastheadmedia.com.
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, ContentTECH Summit, and CMI virtual events. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit www.contentmarketinginstitute.com.
