Zoned Properties Expands Executive Leadership and National Team

Our goal is to support third-party clients and our own acquisition projects throughout all phases of the cannabis real estate process,”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoned Properties®, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: ZDPY), a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries including legalized cannabis, today announced the appointment of Berekk Blackwell as President and Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, Zoned Properties has hired, engaged, and partnered with new commercial real estate professionals to support its quickly expanding national services in the regulated cannabis industry.
As Chief Operating Officer, Blackwell will oversee the Zoned Properties’ PropTech, Advisory, and Brokerage Divisions, with a focus on unlocking national commercial real estate potential in new cannabis markets. As President, Blackwell will maintain the strong connection between the Company’s boots-on-the-ground operational activities and high-level corporate growth objectives.
Blackwell has been an instrumental asset to the Zoned Properties team since 2020, when he joined the Company as a Business Development Advisor. He was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2021, leading the launch of the firm’s in-house advisory services and licensed brokerage. Since then, the advisory and brokerage teams have closed well over $50 million in real estate transactions for cannabis dispensaries, cultivation, processing, and warehouse facilities.
“I’m excited to take on this new role at Zoned Properties as a core member of its executive leadership team. Our goal is to support third-party clients and our own acquisition projects throughout all phases of the cannabis real estate process while on a larger scale, helping legacy cannabis successfully transition to the modern marketplace in a positive way,” explained Berekk Blackwell, COO and President at Zoned Properties.
With this appointment, Zoned Properties has further solidified its presence as a national leader in commercial real estate development for the cannabis industry. Over the past few months, the Company has expanded its advisory and brokerage talent in key U.S. markets and advanced its investment in PropTech software to broaden the Company’s tech-stack.
“By expanding our executive leadership and growing our regional teams, Zoned Properties is able to further our capabilities in the field with a focus on technological expertise while positioning the company for property acquisitions and revenue growth,” stated Bryan McLaren, CEO and Chair at Zoned Properties.
Blackwell will continue to expand Zoned Properties’ network of Advisors and Brokers across the country in tandem with overall business development. To assist Blackwell in these efforts, the Company has promoted Joseph Lewis as its National Managing Broker, and Kyle Gere as its Associate Director of Advisory Services.
Additionally, Zoned Properties has hired two new research associates to its advisory team focused on expanding its PropTech capabilities and supporting the Company's national expansion. Michelle Collins, will be based in the Midwest region, and Michelle Sather at Company headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“Having additional talent to assist with data, mapping, permitting, and zoning capabilities for local jurisdictions in new cannabis markets has amplified our ability to find qualified properties for our clients expeditiously so that they can move their operation forward successfully,” explained Blackwell.
The Company also recently announced the appointment of Niki Hardy as Senior Advisor and Brokerage Partner in the state of Mississippi. Blackwell will continue to expand Zoned Properties’ team across the country in tandem with overall business development. The continued investment in executive talent will increase the Company’s ability to identify, develop, and deliver critical needs for complex real estate projects from start to finish.
About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY):
Zoned Properties is a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including regulated cannabis. The company is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its integrated growth services.
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties has developed a full spectrum of integrated growth services to support its real estate development model; the Company’s Property Technology, Advisory Services, Commercial Brokerage, and Investment Portfolio collectively cross-pollinate within the model to drive project value associated with complex real estate projects. With national experience and a team of experts devoted to the emerging cannabis industry, Zoned Properties is addressing the specific needs of a modern market in highly regulated industries.
Zoned Properties is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Real Estate Council. Zoned Properties does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the “CSA”). Zoned Properties corporate headquarters are located at 8360 E. Raintree Dr., Suite 230, Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, call 877-360-8839 or visit www.ZonedProperties.com.
