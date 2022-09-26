Troop F Weekly Report 09-18 to 09-25-22

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 9/23/2022

Town: oakfield

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Oakfield. Tr. Rider made a traffic stop on a vehicle and learned that the operator’s license was currently under suspension. Tr. Rider also learned that the vehicle’s plates were not issued to that vehicle. Tr. Rider issued the operator a summons for operating after revocation and attaching false plates. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 9/24/2022

Town: caribou

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was traveling through Caribou when he observed a vehicle with a inoperable headlight and also speeding. Tr. Desrosier conducted a traffic stop and learned that the operator’s license was currently under suspension. Tr. Desrosier issued the operator a summons for OAS. The operator had a licensed driver come and drive the vehicle from the scene.

Incident Type: pr/talk

Date: 9/24/2022

Town: Oakfield

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay assisted a local church in Oakfield with a Mission Impossible event for kids in the area.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 9/22/2022

Town: Mapleton

Trooper: CPL. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Kilcollins responded to a report of a theft in Mapleton. A male had called in reporting that another male was found stealing gas and other parts of his deceased father’s plow truck. Cpl. Kilcollins located the male, and he was summonsed for theft, operating after revocation, and two counts of violation of conditional release.

Incident Type: SPECIALTY TEAM

Date: 9/19/2022

Town: MCJA

Trooper: TR. MARTIN

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque and K-9 Rocco attended their first week of K-9 drug detection school.

Incident Type: Suspicious Incident

Date: 9/25/2022

Town: Limestone

Trooper: TR. MARTIN, CPL. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin and Cpl. Kilcollins responded to a suspicious incident in Limestone. A woman who cleans the Limestone Public Library called reference to believing someone had broken into the building. The female noticed that the door handle was in the open positions. The female said there has been a series of strange incidents happening at the building. The female advised that last week she went in the building and there was blood all over the downstairs. Tr. Martin and Cpl. Kilcollins entered the building and did not find anyone inside. However, they did find that someone had defecated and made a mess in a toilet (unknown if this is related to this incident). At this time, it is believed that someone may be breaking into the library after hours. The female was advised we would try and do more patrols around the building.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 9/23/2022

Town: WOODLAND

Trooper: CPL. CASAVANT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant received a theft complaint from a residence in Woodland. The caller advised she was staying in Presque Isle but had received a message that two people had been at her house the day before taking items. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: SOR VIOLATION

Date: 9/23/2022

Town: WOODLAND

Trooper: CPL. CASAVANT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant received a SOR Violation referral from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department. A 36-year-old man was not up to date with his forms that needed to be filled out. The suspect had been arrested and PR bailed in August for the same violation but had never reached out to the SOR. Cpl. Casavant went to the address on the suspect’s bail and was advised he had not lived there for 15 years. It appears the man is a transient and has lived in different parts of the state. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: DA REFERRAL

Date: 9/23/2022

Town: MARS HILL

Trooper: cpl. casavant

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant received a DA Referral reference to a potential theft from a man with mental disabilities. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 9/23/2022

Town: houlton

Trooper: tr. cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton stopped a vehicle for not having an inspection sticker in Houlton. As a result of the stop, Tr. Cotton charged the operator with OAS.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 9/24/2022

Town: caswell

Trooper: cpl. casavant