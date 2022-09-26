BusinessExpos.com & Emerging Industry Professionals Bring Cannabusiness Financing Expertise to New Jersey CannaTech Expo
EINPresswire.com/ -- For those looking for financing for a cannabusiness and are unsure of where to start: Join BusinessExpos.com and Emerging Industry Professionals from Oct. 11th to Oct. 12th at our second New Jersey CannaTech Expo in Atlantic City.
As New Jersey continues to release more licenses and expand the market, we are holding our second New Jersey CannaTech expo of 2022.
“Our New Jersey CannaTech expo in June brought together hundred of cannabusiness professionals allowing tons of business connections to be made. The excitement for the evolving market then is what encouraged us to plan the second one in the same location,” Wynn said.
The top cannabis industry suppliers will be on our show floor exhibiting the latest in cannabusiness products and services, including Magazzu Law Firm at Booth #312 and ReThink Financial at Booth #300.
An attorney for 40 years, New Jersey CannaTech Expo Title Sponsor Lou Magazzu of Magazzu Law Firm maintains a general practice of law with offices in Vineland, Atlantic City, and the state capital of Trenton. He graduated with a Bachelors of Arts from the University of Maryland and a Juris Doctorate from Villanova University.
"For 40 years, I have been an advocate for emerging businesses in South Jersey and now I have added the cannabis industry to that list,” said Magazzu.
“ReThink Financial, brought to you by Santee Banking and Merchant Services, is proud to
introduce its revolutionary payment system and banking solution, ReThink Pay,” ReThink Financial owner and developer Cooraez Keshvani said. “ReThink Pay is one of the leading FinTech providers of secure and compliant payment processing and banking solutions.”
“ReThink Pay simply is the best solution for all forms contactless payments available to cannabis businesses today. Register with Rethink Pay today and go live within 48 hours,” Keshvani added.
In additon to a packed showfloor of the industry’s top suppliers, we will host over two dozen seminar sessions covering every aspect of the industry including financing options, attracting investors, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn everything they need to make their cannabusiness successful from leaders with years of industry experience.
“Our seminars are focused on educating in all aspects of cannabusiness,” Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions, said. “Led by experts in the industry, we strive to bring our audience the most up to date information to help them succeed in their venture.”
Cannabusiness Financing Sessions include:
Keynote Session: FINANCING OPTIONS FOR LICENSE RECIPIENTS
1:30 p.m. | Oct. 11, 2022
Louis N. Magazzu, Esq., Managing Member – Magazzu Law Offices
As the keynote speaker, prepared with the first-time applicant and investor in mind, Lou will outline the regulations related to Financial Source Agreements. In addition, Lou will invite several lenders and investors to provide their perspective on the funding process. Lou will provide his perspective from 40 years as an attorney which includes 15 years as a county commissioner and 15 years as a municipal attorney.
Attracting and Managing Investors
10:30 a.m. | Oct. 11, 2022
Clement Hayes, Partner and Founding Attorney – Block45 Legal
Having a great idea is not enough to be an attractive investment. A business needs to have a substantial business plan and proper protection of intellectual property to convince an investor their money will have a positive return. Block45 Legal will discuss the personality traits to look for in a partner, and how their potential ownership can affect the established structure of power within a business.
Processing Payments in the Cannabis Space
9 a.m. | Oct. 12, 2022
Vince Ferro, CEO – MMJ Merchant Partners/Rethink Financial
Vince is highly experienced in the merchant processing space. Vince has over 25 years merchant experience helping traditional merchants increase profitability. He has over 8 years experience identifying processing solutions in the cannabis space, increasing sales dramatically for retailers in the process. Vince’s main focus with ReThink Pay is to offer a comprehensive payment solution in the Cannabis space and make these businesses much more profitable.
To view the full seminar agenda, please visit businessexpos.com/agenda.
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):
Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is a B2B marketing firm and sole marketing partner of EIA. EIP creates unique opportunities to find new business with their industry-specific (B2B) expos. Combined with their comprehensive website and digital advertising programs, EIP brings everything to the table that enables the Emerging Industry Association (EIA) to succeed in furthering the reach of businesses with transformative technologies in their emerging markets.
Jennifer Wynn
