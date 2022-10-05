The US Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Don Salazar, Chairman of the USHBC & CEO of Creative Times, Inc.
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Don Salazar, Chairman of the USHBC and founder/CEO of Creative Times, Inc. (CTI), for being a recipient of the 2022 Maestro Award in the category of Community Service.
The Latino Leaders Magazine annual Maestro Awards seeks to highlight the contributions of outstanding Hispanic leaders that continue to influence, shape, and inspire this country. For years, the Maestro Awards has honored the best and brightest. The USHBC is delighted to celebrate the trailblazing legacy Mr. Salazar has built to include his entrepreneurial expertise and servant leadership.
For over 30 years Mr. Salazar’s Utah-based company, a design/build federal contractor, has completed thousands of projects across the United States in the public and private sectors. Today, CTI employs over 100 Americans and continues its aggressive growth by delivering for a variety of clients including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Department of Defense, Bureau of Land Management, and General Services Administration. For decades, Mr. Salazar has volunteered his time and talent to help America's burgeoning Hispanic business community. Previously, Mr. Salazar served as Chairman of the Ogden Hispanic Chamber, was on the board for the Utah Hispanic Chamber, chaired the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and now leads the United States Hispanic Business Council.
“The Maestro Award recognizes our nation’s finest and the board and staff of the USHBC are beaming with pride over this well-deserved recognition of our Chairman Mr. Don Salazar! The epitome of a servant leader, whose quiet and humble demeanor belies a strategic and visionary leadership that has served the American small business community for decades.” Said Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC.
“I am humbled to be recognized by Latino Leaders with this wonderful award. I am delighted to join the ranks of some of our nation's greatest leaders. I remain committed to the notion that Hispanic businesses are critical to America's future and I am privileged to lead the amazing board and staff of the USHBC” said Don Salazar, Chairman of the USHBC.
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue.
