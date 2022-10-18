OnPage Corporation Continues to Reach New Heights

OnPage received G2's Leader Badge for Fall 2022.

OnPage receives third-party recognition for sustained excellence in Incident Alert Management.

WALTHAM, MASS., UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, an incident alert management company headquartered in the Greater Boston area, shared news of the latest third-party recognition they earned for ongoing excellence and customer success.

The company was named a Fall 2022 Leader in Incident Management by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition is based on OnPage’s market presence and the responses of real users to satisfaction-related questions. Additionally, OnPage maintained their High Performer, Highest User Adoption, and Users Love Us award badges from G2.

Via LinkedIn, OnPage CEO Judit Sharon expressed her thanks by writing: “I would like to thank all our customers, who stuck by us for so many years and rated us 4-5 Stars. We are leaders thanks to you.”

The user reviews which informed this recognition can be read in full on OnPage's G2 profile.

OnPage’s momentum within the market for incident alert management was further solidified by a number of mentions in the latest Hype Cycle reports from Gartner. Gartner, the world’s foremost technology research firm, acknowledged OnPage as a Sample Vendor in their 2022 Hype Cycle reports for Real-Time Health System Technologies (RTHS), Monitoring, Observability and Cloud Operations, and ITSM. According to Gartner, the Hype Cycle report “educates clients about the promise of an emerging technology within the context of their industry and individual appetite for risk.”

Within the Real-Time Health System Technologies report, OnPage was named as a representative vendor for Crisis/Emergency Management and CC&C (Clinical Communication and Collaboration). The report recognizes solutions that are poised to transform healthcare organizations into collaboration-centered, next-generation health systems.

Additionally, OnPage was recognized as a representative vendor for Automated Incident Response in two separate Gartner reports: the Hype Cycle for Monitoring, Observability, and Cloud Operations, 2022 as well as the Hype Cycle for ITSM (Information Technology Service Management), 2022.

While the economy has seen many ups and downs with rising inflationary concerns and threats of imminent recession, OnPage has experienced growth and continues to reach new milestones. With OnPage in use every day across a growing number of different industries and territories, the most recent G2 and Gartner accolades reinforce OnPage’s status as a trusted incident alert management system.

About OnPage

OnPage is an Incident Alert Management platform that elevates critical notifications to the right person on call to remediate critical events. With Alert-Until-Read capabilities, dynamic digital schedules, escalation criteria and redundancies, OnPage ensures that critical alerts are never missed. Serving information technology, healthcare, industrial and IoT verticals in all industries, OnPage brings critical notifications to the forefront with audit trails and incident reporting.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.