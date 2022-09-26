Incas is Ready to Bring You Back to the Past With Their Inaugural Launch

UTAH, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Incas NFT platform is a new DAO that issues and trades unique non-fungible tokens for membership status and rewards. Holders can access exclusive games, prizes, early releases, and special events. In addition, a percentage of all Incas NFT's profits are redistributed to the community as rewards. This provides holders with a true sense of ownership and stake in the platform, as well as the ability to directly influence its development and direction.

With a particular focus on South American art and history, the Incas NFT team is committed to celebrating the cultures and traditions of the Inca Empire. Their goal is to create a community that can come together and enjoys this lost civilization's beauty. We believe that by bringing people together, we can create something exceptional and help preserve the legacy of the Incas. NFT holders will even have a chance to win tours to one of the world's seven wonders, such as Machu Picchu.

Having just launched on September 17th, 2022, the Incas Wheel is their first of many games. It gives group members the daily opportunity to spin a digital wheel for great prizes. Winners are chosen randomly, so everyone has an equal chance of winning!

The Incas NFT team is hard at work on new games and features that will be released soon. They are also working on an online casino that is set to launch in the 3rd quarter of this year. This casino will offer a wide variety of games, from slots and poker to blackjack and roulette. The current plan is for the casino to accept both cryptocurrency and FIAT currency.

What's more, NFT holders will have the privilege of receiving lifetime royalties from the casino, meaning they will earn a percentage of all profits. So the more successful the casino is, the more the community will benefit.

Incas NFT is set to change how people get involved in and benefit from crypto. Their DAO allows prospective investors to become part of an exclusive club that offers financial benefits and will enable them to participate in some of the most exciting and unique aspects of the crypto world.

Membership is limited to 555 individual NFTs, each of which is a one-of-a-kind collectible. So, if you're looking for an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something big, don't miss your chance to become an Incas NFT holder today!

Incas Official Video