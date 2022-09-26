Millions of songwriters/musicians given access to free mental health services via The Road to Nashville
Front: Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman joins Dr. Shamender Talwar at the Metro City Council meeting for the "Mic of Unity" presentation.
The Road to Nashville program saved my life.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I am a single parent musician with the ongoing situation of survival in a post COVID world. When this offer was introduced, I was very intrigued about how this would work, but once I contacted the team and submitted my song, I had a wonderful person holding my hand through the process. Mental health illness can creep up anytime. With all the pressure to keep up with bills and feed my family, my sanity was boiling over. But thanks to the free sessions, which are priceless, The Road to Nashville program saved my life and especially my daughter's too,” said E.P. from North England, The Road To Nashville participant
With the rise in issues related to mental health becoming more prevalent in global news headlines, The Road to Nashville: Liverpool International Song Contest ensures that the creative community isn't left behind. Founded by The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF) via a partnership between the mayors and city councils of the cities of Nashville, TN, and Liverpool, UK, The Road to Nashville provides complimentary access to mental health professionals for anyone that applies.
Since launching in May, 21,411 artists have submitted nearly 22,421 songs representing talent from 35 countries. Of those who have submitted a song, over 3,345 musicians have opted-in for mental health services and counseling. Submissions closed Aug. 31, and the top 10 finalists will perform live before judges in Nashville at the Legendary EXIT/IN on John Lennon's birthday Oct. 9, 2022.
Listen to the songs that were chosen as the top 50 out of over 22,000 submissions here:
https://roadtonashville.us/semi-finalists
To learn more about TRTN or to make a donation, visit
https://roadtonashville.us/.
“It’s an honor to have partnered with the mayor of Liverpool to highlight mental health awareness in the music industry,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper. “What’s more, The Road to Nashville International Song Contest received more than 15,000 song submissions. But even more importantly is that the mental health and music initiative had over two thousand artists indicate that they wanted access to a mental health professional. I’m grateful Nashville and Liverpool are shining a light on this topic.”
“It’s well-documented that the pandemic had a huge impact on people’s mental health, and it’s incredibly important we do as much as we can to tackle the surge in cases that are been reported. I’m proud that Liverpool is working with our sister city Nashville, TUFF and all The Road to Nashville partners in supporting musicians and songwriters across the world and making this project a massive success.” – Liverpool, U.K. Mayor Joanne Anderson
“In just over 3 months, we have an outpouring of songs submitted from around the world, and to offer free mental health counseling is truly gratifying. I am proud of the bridge we have forged between our music cities, Liverpool and Nashville and the impact we are making globally.” – Jeff Syracuse, Nashville Metro City Council Member
"Mental illness is the new pandemic. When COVID-19 spread around the globe, we saw connection and community get erased from our lives overnight as we sheltered in place to curb transmission rates. When our day-to-day interactions were so drastically changed, we didn’t account for the long-term impacts of that shift. Mental health practices and the equitable access to those therapies are imperative if we want to make a real swing back to kindness, safety and security. We are so grateful to be able to support these musicians and songwriters through the help of incredible partners. We cannot thank the artists enough that have stepped up to share their own stories and struggles. We are so fortunate that via a partnership with Music Crowns that we were able to connect with millions through their online platforms." - Dr. Shamender Talwar, co-founder of TUFF
The Road to Nashville is partnered with the following to present and support our 2022 contestants:
Liverpool City Council
Metropolitan Government of Nashville & Davidson County
Visit Music City
Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum
Country Music Association
Music Crowns
Exit/In
BMI
SAE Institute
The Cavern Club Liverpool
Middle Tennessee State University
BBC
Porter's Call
Gaylord Opryland Hotels
Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville Downtown Capitol View
About The Road to Nashville - Liverpool International Song Contest
The Road to Nashville 2022 was birthed from the 2020/21 Liverpool International Song Contest, aimed at tackling discrimination and stigma around mental illness specifically tailored towards those in the creative sector. Created by TUFF (The Unity of Faiths Foundation) and backed by both the Nashville Metro City Council and the Liverpool City Council, the 2022 Road to Nashville Contest started with the global #KIND20 campaign. During the pandemic, TUFF’s global #KIND20 campaign was a way to demonstrate and promote social integration and reached a staggering 6.7 million people worldwide. From here, the Road to Nashville – Liverpool International Song Contest expanded to address TUFF’s wider goals of empowering young people and promoting acceptance, equality and respect for other cultures.
Participants in the 2020/21 competition were invited to attend 23 workshops across the Liverpool City region delivered by TUFFs Music division and led by TUFFs co-founders Anna Prior & Dr. Shamender Talwar FRSA (renowned social psychologist) and Liverpool based producer Daniel Xander BSc MA (TUFFs Head of Music). These workshops provided education in music and production as well as one-to-one counseling with professional mental health practitioners. In addition to the thousands who attended the in-person workshops, TUFF also provided an online version for those unable to attend due to COVID-19, medical and/or mental health reasons. The 2022 Road to Nashville contest provides the same support for musicians and songwriters who sign up for free mental health services and has provided mental health and/or professional life coaching services for over 2,300 global participants to date.
About TUFF - the co-organizer
The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF) is a British secular charitable organization working in four continents. TUFF bridges community sectors, organizations and government by rebuilding social integration and global community cohesion. TUFF empowers youth through participation in sports, music and science, as well as teaching education in human values such individual liberty, gender equality and respect for other cultures. TUFF was established in 2011 and has the support and acknowledgments of many dignitaries including H.H Pope Francis, H.M the Queen, and President Barack Obama to name a few. The ultimate goal is to share kindness and facilitate the integration and empowerment of those people who do not have a voice, due to numerous challenges and obstacles they face in their daily lives.
