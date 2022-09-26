Submit Release
Play BINGO While Learning How to Avoid Scammers

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Scammers make it their full-time job to try to steal your information and money. At the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA), it is our mission to teach consumers how to avoid those scammers’ schemes and tricks. SCDCA has been providing free education for consumers for nearly 50 years and knows that preventing scams is easier than trying to fix the damage once it’s done.

Now, consumers can invite SCDCA to come and play “Ditch the Pitch BINGO,” our latest effort to arm consumers with the tools they need to be savvy in today’s marketplace. Based on our most popular publication “Ditch the Pitch: A Guide to Guarding Against Scams,” Ditch the Pitch BINGO is a fun and interactive presentation that teaches consumers how to avoid scams.

Ditch the Pitch BINGO

Each number called during the game has an educational tip on scams and how to protect your personal information. Some tips include how to apply a security freeze on your credit report, common red flags of scams and what cybersecurity tools are a must if you’re using digital devices.

To request a presenter from SCDCA to come and play Ditch the Pitch BINGO with your group, visit consumer.sc.gov, click “How Do I” and then “Request a Presentation.” When filling out the online form, check off “Ditch the Pitch BINGO.” To request free physical copies of “Ditch the Pitch,” fill out the Brochure Order Form.

