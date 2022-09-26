Aviation Week Network’s MRO Europe will be held October 18-20 at the ExCeL London

Submit Release
NEW YORK (September 26, 2022) – Aviation Week Network’s MRO Europe (#MROE), the largest gathering of the aviation aftermarket community in Europe, will be held October 18-20 at the ExCeL London.

With more than 400 exhibitors, 7,000 attendees, 30+ expert speakers, and a senior level attendee profile from airlines, OEMs, MROs, suppliers, lessors, and service providers, MRO Europe provides genuine opportunities for those looking to do business in the commercial aviation aftermarket. Vetted buyers from airline operators and engine/aircraft lessors will be represented at the event, both as speakers at the conference and as attendees to the exhibition.

The three-day senior level conference will focus on addressing the biggest challenges facing the European MRO industry and preparing for what’s next.

The exhibition hall features show floor content at two free-to-attend theaters. The Go Live! Theatre will see short and exciting case studies and panels on topics including; Sustainability, New Technology and Innovation, Digitalisation and Consolidation. The Zones Theater offers the chance to hear short presentations on new products and solutions from exhibitors within the hangar equipment, EASA services zones.

“We are delighted to return to London for the first time since 2019, where we will offer numerous networking and learning opportunities,” said Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “Our theme at the conference is resilience. We’ve all been through a tough couple of years, and we will address the challenges facing the industry today and how to prepare for the future.”

The conference agenda will feature presentations by industry experts and top airline executives including speakers from Aer Lingus, easyJet, LOT Polish Airlines, Ryanair, Vueling and Wizz Air, and more.

See here to register for MRO Europe.

Platinum Sponsors include Airspace, HEICO, Pratt & Whitney, and StandardAero. See here for a full list of MRO Europe Sponsors.

Exhibition Hall hours are:
• Wednesday, October 19, 9:30-17:30
• Thursday, October 20, 9:30-15:00.

Conference hours are:
• Tuesday, October 18, 14:00-16:15
• Wednesday, October 19, 9:30-13:45
• Thursday, October 20, 10:00-13:45

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.


Elizabeth Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs


