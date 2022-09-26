L.A.B In Dub - L.A.B & Paulo Baldini DubFiles - Album Cover Art Maori New Zealand Band, L.A.B Paulo Baldini DubFiles Paolo Baldini DubFiles Live Mixdown L.A.B Live Show

With the band's blessing, Baldini took his pick from L.A.B’s catalogue and lovingly created this dub album, live in one take with no overdubs or edits.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L.A.B & Paolo Baldini DubFiles

FASHION DREAD DUB

LOOP Recordings Aot(ear)oa / Echo Beach

L.A.B return with ‘Fashion Dread Dub’ a dubbed out version of their original track 'Fashion Dread' which arrives alongside a live mixdown video.

'Fashion Dread Dub' is the second single to arrive from L.A.B's upcoming album L.A.B In Dub (to be released October 21), a ten-track album featuring an array of dubbed-out L.A.B tracks from Italian producer Paolo Baldini DubFiles.

This collection of tracks has been lovingly crafted by Baldini at his Alambic Conspiracy Studio in San Foca, Italy. Each dub has been created live in the studio, with Baldini working live on the stems of each track. These new versions are all created in one take with no overdubs or edits, creating entirely new versions.

L.A.B In Dub sees Baldini adding his spin on dub to an eclectic range of 10 originals from L.A.B. Given the blessing of the band, Baldini took his pick from L.A.B’s catalogue, one which includes number one singles & multi-platinum tracks. However, the resulting collection combines some deeper cuts from the catalogue with some of the more well-known tracks. Staples of their unmatched live set such as ‘Baby Will You Let Me’ and ‘Rocketship’ appear, alongside tracks like ‘Like Fire’ and ‘Running’ which have never been performed live.

A lovingly crafted release inspired and driven by the dub sound that serves as a constant inspiration, L.A.B In Dub is a special album made not only for dub lovers, but also one which will look to bring new fans to the way of the dub.

The single, Fashion Dread Dub - based on the track from L.A.B’s studio album, L.A.B II - will be released on September 23rd.

The single signposts the release of the full ten-track album, L.A.B In Dub on October 21st.

Pre-orders for the album are available now.

QUICK FACTS

L.A.B

Formed in New Zealand, multi-award winning and platinum selling band L.A.B. play a seamless mix of reggae, rock, blues, electronica and funk. After releasing five albums in five years, the band have cemented themselves on the NZ charts, with ‘In The Air’ and ‘Why Oh Why’ both reaching Number One and remaining in the charts for over three years.

PAOLO BALDINI

Bassist, producer, engineer and sonic visionary Paolo Baldini hails from Pordenone, Northeast Italy. He has been a member of the groups BR Stylers, Africa United and THE DUB SYNC, and currently records and tours as Paolo Baldini Dubfiles and Dolomites Rockers. He is the in-house producer for Italian reggae stars Mellow Mood.

ECHO BEACH

Echo Beach is an independent label, formed in Hamburg, Germany, specialising in dub. Its releases include music by Jamaican legends such as Lee Scratch Perry and Horace Andy.

LOOP RECORDINGS AOT(EAR)OA

Loop produces creative & intellectual content delivered via the mediums of music, film, art & events. Loop was founded in Wellington, NZ in 2001 & continued the mission of the multi-platform Loop magazine.

L.A.B & Paolo Baldini DubFiles - Fashion Dread Dub [Official Live Mixdown]