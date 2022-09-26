Vedanta at ALUMINIUM 2022, Düsseldorf: A showcase in quality & excellence

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, marks its presence at ‘ALUMINIUM 2022’ World Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany. The company has put up its stall in Hall No. 6, Booth No. 64D5, at the tradeshow for displaying its top-of-the-line product portfolio and manufacturing excellence to global customers.

“The forthcoming decades will see aluminium become the most-consumed metal in the world, given its ubiquity in current and potential clean technologies. And therefore, we, at Vedanta Aluminium, are on a relentless mission to deliver sustained growth for our customers and provide them an unmatched competitive edge. This will see us deepen innovation capabilities, foster global partnerships, and develop new products and high-end alloys to cater to the emerging needs of a low carbon future. We invite representatives from the global aluminium industry at ALUMINIUM 2022 to visit our stall. Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, is eagerly looking forward to spark ideas for co-creating the next big thing in aluminium with you.” - Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO – Vedanta Aluminium.

With 2.3 million tonnes of installed aluminium smelting capability, Vedanta Aluminium produces a diverse array of standard and customised aluminium products that include billets, primary foundry alloys, wire rods, rolled products, and primary aluminium ingots. The company is the first from India to supply low carbon aluminium, branded ‘Restora’ for discerning customers looking to source responsibly. Under Restora, the company offers two product lines – Restora (low carbon aluminium) and Restora Ultra (ultra-low carbon aluminium). Restora’s greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity is well below the global threshold of low carbon aluminium (i.e., 4tCO2e/t) and Restora Ultra has an even lower carbon footprint, which is near-zero. With Restora, Vedanta Aluminium’s customers have the assurance that the aluminium they purchase has amongst the lower carbon footprints in the world.

The company’s products find critical applications across a vast spectrum of industries such as automobile, construction, electrical, consumer goods and packaging, sunrise sectors such as electric vehicles and solar/renewable energy, and high-tech manufacturing, aerospace and aviation. With a discerning client base across nearly 50 countries worldwide, Vedanta Aluminium proudly manufactures high quality aluminium made in India for the world.

