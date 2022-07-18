Vedanta Aluminium, Keen to Partner with the Automotive Industry for Vehicle Light Weighting & Sustainability

Vedanta Aluminium one of the largest ranges of aluminium products for auto industry

Vedanta Aluminium is keen to partner with the Automotive Industry for vehicle light weighting & sustainability with 'Restora', its low carbon aluminium brand.

Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business (VEDL:VEDL)

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, highlighted the importance of ‘green’ aluminium (i.e. aluminium with low carbon footprint) at the recently held national webinar by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India on ‘Light-weighting with Aluminium and Sustainability’. With its world class-aluminium smelters, metal expertise, global technology partnerships and deep R&D capabilities, Vedanta Aluminium has been a long-time partner to the auto industry. The company is keen to partner with the automotive sector across the value chain, from large players to OEMs and MSMEs, for reducing the industry’s import dependence.

Mr. Nikhil Bhagchandani, Dy. Director – Marketing, Vedanta Aluminium, who was the keynote speaker at the event, highlighted the importance of ‘green’ aluminium in bolstering the endeavours of automakers to decarbonize their products, besides vehicle light weighting. The company is India’s first to launch low carbon aluminium, branded ‘Restora’, for customers looking to source raw materials responsibly for creating a green value chain. Restora has a carbon footprint that is nearly half the global threshold for aluminium to be considered as low carbon. It’s second green product, Restora Ultra, has an even lower carbon footprint, that is near-zero and is amongst the lowest in the world.

Aluminium is currently the second most used metal in vehicles. Owing to evolving consumer consciousness towards sustainability and tightening of emission norms, there has been a significant increase in aluminium usage in vehicles, be it battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrids or internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The reason being aluminium’s unique properties which lend themselves very well to vehicle light weighting and other benefits to the auto industry:

• Owing to its high strength-to-weight ratio, more aluminium in vehicles makes them significantly lighter, faster, easier to manoeuvre and high on performance.

• Light weighting of vehicles also reduces their fuel consumption, thereby helping with cost savings and reducing carbon footprint.

• In electric vehicles, increase in aluminium usage in the vehicle extends its driving range by offsetting battery weight, thereby reducing cost of ownership, even with addition of more safety features.

• Aluminium continues to drive vehicle safety as well, since pound for pound, aluminium can absorb twice the crash energy of mild steel.

• Highly malleable & ductile, aluminium also gives automakers exceptional design flexibility, across a wide range of applications – from car frames to engines, battery casings, doors & windows, wheels, and many other smaller components in between.

• Further, aluminium’s natural resistance to corrosion gives vehicles a longer life and reduces the need for frequent maintenance, again reducing cost of ownership.

• Finally, nearly 90% of all the aluminium used in a vehicle can be recycled at the end of its lifecycle, increasing the vehicle’s salvage value.

The Indian automotive industry, which is gradually adopting the advantages of aluminium, for vehicle light weighting, is poised to become the 3rd largest automotive market in terms of volume by 2030 (as per Invest India). Prior to the pandemic, India’s auto component industry imports stood at USD 15.40 Billion.

“The national vision for self-reliance calls for increased focus on localizing sourcing of raw materials, parts and components by the Indian automotive industry. At Vedanta Aluminium, we offer our customers 360-degree holistic solutions to meet their evolving business needs, such as catering to their need for decarbonization with ‘Restora’, our low carbon ‘green’ aluminium brand. We are further keen to co-create innovative product solutions for new and emerging applications of aluminium in the automotive industry, and together with them shape the future of mobility.” - Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO – Vedanta Aluminium.

Vedanta Aluminium has been a catalysing force for the automotive industry, producing high-end alloys like Primary Foundry Alloy and Cylinder-head Alloy, which address automakers’ most pressing needs for cost, quality, safety and sustainability, alongside vehicle light weighting. Notably, both alloys were entirely being imported into India until Vedanta Aluminium started supplying them indigenously. The company has also developed an online solution that brings together all of Vedanta’s products under one roof for customers, including after-sales technical support, logistics and financial solutions. Vedanta Aluminium currently produces one of the largest product ranges in aluminium, including billets, ingots, wire rods, rolled products, slabs and more.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.26 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 4th in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.

