World Water Week: Vedanta Aluminium recycles ~15 billion litres of water for reuse in FY22

Signs MoU with TÜV SÜD to go Water Positive

Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business (VEDL:VEDL)

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has recycled 15 billion litres of water for inhouse consumption in FY22, leveraging advanced technologies for focused control and monitoring of water consumption. The company has also embarked on an ambitious commitment to turn net water positive, by partnering with TÜV SÜD, a global leader in safety, security & sustainability solutions. The company is committed to the Vedanta Group’s goal of net water positive operations by 2030.

Water management is a crucial pillar in Vedanta Aluminium’s journey of Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) excellence for climate action, given that it is a critical shared resource between the company, local communities and the ecosystem at large. Therefore, the company is determined to make its operations resilient to water-related risks and enable local communities get access to good quality water for consumption and irrigation.

Vedanta Aluminium’s water sustainability efforts are guided by its robust Water Management Policy. Committed to the 6th UN Sustainable Development Goal of ‘Clean Water and Sanitation’, Vedanta Aluminium manifests its water sustainability targets in three primary pathways – increasing water reutilization, reducing freshwater consumption, and ensuring zero liquid discharge from operations. Ably supported by TÜV, this decade will see Vedanta Aluminium work in the areas of baseline study, bolstering the accounting process for water consumption, capacity building for continual improvement and conservation, and implementing innovative solutions & initiatives for a sustainable water footprint.

Speaking about Vedanta Aluminium’s approach to water sustainability, Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, said, “Excellence in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) forms the bedrock upon which we evolve our business plans. This World Water Week, we recommit to ensuring a sustainable water footprint in the regions where we operate. Our vision is rooted in the understanding that water is a critical shared resource that is crucial for sustaining the ecology and communities around us. Our journey towards making our operations net water positive will ensure sustainability of our business and help neighbouring communities stay resilient in the face of changing climate and its impacts on water resources.”

Vedanta Aluminium has undertaken robust measures to optimize water consumption across its value-chain and increase the share of recycled and reused water, such as:

• Water-screening assessment to develop and implement stringent control measures to ensure zero discharge operations.

• Integration of water management into decision-making processes for all projects.

• Operational excellence in Cooling Tower systems have resulted in one of the best Cycles of Concentration (COC) globally; higher the COC, less is the freshwater intake, thus resulting in freshwater conservation.

• Deployment of High-Concentration Slurry Disposal (HCSD) systems in ash management, which ensures maximum water recycling through feedback loops.

• Robust monitoring of water quality parameters, including reduction of specific water consumption.

• Regular water consumption-related audits, and appropriate measures to ensure continually improved performance.

• Optimization of freshwater intake by maximizing usage of recycled water

• Rainwater harvesting infrastructure and voluminous on-site water reservoirs have been created for water sourcing during contingency scenarios. 9 rainwater harvesting infrastructures were created in last fiscal alone, having a combined water saving potential of 194 million litres.

• Quick Response Teams created to respond to extreme weather conditions, including unprecedented heavy rainfall.

Vedanta Aluminium is also working with local communities and farmers in the regions where it operates to construct water harvesting and conservation infrastructures for perennial water supply. Working in the realm of sustainable livelihoods and climate impact mitigation, Vedanta Aluminium is:

• Building and rejuvenating hundreds of community water infrastructures like tube wells, bore wells, ponds, farm ponds, percolation tanks, etc. to help communities get perennial access to water for household and irrigation purposes.

• Helping local farming communities adopt drip-irrigation, treadle pump, solar powered water pumps, rainwater harvesting structures like percolation tanks, etc. to boost irrigation potential and reduce dependency on monsoons for cropping.

• Training communities on growing climate-resilient crops for improving yield in the face of irregular climactic conditions.

• Providing drinking water to local communities who are facing acute water shortage during summer months.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.26 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 4th in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow. www.vedantaaluminium.com.