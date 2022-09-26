CLOUD WATER SECURES $5MM IN SERIES A FUNDING TO SUPPORT DISTRIBUTION GROWTH IN SPROUTS, WALMART & CVS
This first part of the round gives Cloud Water the ammunition to continue its rapid expansion in 7-Eleven, CVS, GoPuff, Mother’s Market, Sprouts and Walmart.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Water Brands (CWB), the NYC-based beverage brand with a range of functional and wellness benefits, has announced the closing of $5 million as part of its Series A funding. This first part of the round was led by Don Lockton of The Lockton Companies, giving Cloud Water the ammunition to continue its rapid expansion across the country and to support recent wins in 7-Eleven, CVS, GoPuff, Mother’s Market, Sprouts and Walmart. The company plans to resume fundraising activities after this year to complete its Series A round.
Since its launch in 2019, the brand has secured investments by notable sports, celebrity and industry personalities such as New York Rangers Star Adam Fox, Actor and Director Malik Yoba, Actor, Director and Producer Liev Schrieber, beverage expert Bruce Nierenberg (Former Glaceau board member and the founder of B.I.N. Sales and Marketing), and former NHL All-Star, now Assistant General Manager of the Montreal Canadiens, Scott Mellanby.
Achievement of this funding, given the current financial climate, speaks to the strength of the brand and team, as well as the continuing increase in consumer demand for holistic healthier-living options. With the help of an established nationwide omni-distribution network, “Cloud Water is expected to grow exponentially and will be in over 10,000 doors by the end of 2023,” says Marc Siden, Cloud Water CEO and Co-Founder.
Cloud Water Brands’ new funding comes on the heels of the national expansion of both its +CBD and +Immunity line which are currently available in over 4,000 doors. The brand first became known for successfully breaking down the barriers of taste in CBD beverages with the launch of Cloud Water +CBD, at the hand of Dr. Carol Dollard, Cloud Water COO/Co-Founder and former COO at VitaminWater. Rated as the number one “CBD Drink Worth Buying” by Delish magazine taste testers, Cloud Water +CBD has expanded its distribution with Sprouts and GoPuff across the country.
“The combination of our proprietary infusion technology as well as our strength in functional and fortified beverage formulation positions Cloud Water to become a leader in the benefit-added beverage category,” says Dr. Dollard.
The Cloud Water +Immunity line, which offers consumers key ingredients to support and boost immune health in a great-tasting sparkling beverage is expected to grow 200% in 2023, and continues to provide an avenue into revenue opportunities beyond the CBD category.
The brand will continue to broaden its portfolio with a focus on innovating functional beverages that empower people to take health into their own hands by providing science-based, delicious, organic products that support physical and mental wellness.
Cloud Water products are distributed nationally in partnership with Big Geyser, Breakthru Beverage Group, Compass Foods, Coremark, KeHE, McClain, Sea View beverages, and UNFI and online through Amazon, GoPuff, SnackMagic, and e-commerce website www.cloudwaterbrands.com.
About Cloud Water Brands: Founded in 2019, Cloud Water Brands is an NYC-based beverage brand with a range of functional benefits providing health & wellness products. The company offers a line of CBD sparkling waters and a line of immune-boosting functional beverages with mouthwatering flavors inspired by the city’s mixology industry. Cloud Water Brands is focused on innovating functional beverages that empower people to take health into their own hands by providing science-based, delicious, natural products that support physical and mental wellness. Cloud Water sparkling beverage products have been featured in Delish, Shape, POPSUGAR, Byrdie, and BevNet, among many others. www.cloudwaterbrands.com
