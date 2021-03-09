Cloud Water Brands Announces the Closing of Its $2.7M Seed Funding
Closing this round with a reputable group of strategic investors will allow Cloud Water Brands to further expand our product lines in both retail and direct to consumer.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Water Brands (CWB), the NYC-based beverage brand with a range of functional benefits specializing in the creation of affordable and accessible health & wellness beverages has announced today the closing of $2.7 million in seed round funding. The round was led by notable investors and industry experts by the likes of: Don Lockton (The Lockton Company), Roger Silverstein (Silverstein Properties), New York Rangers Star Adam Fox, Actor and Director Malik Yoba, Actor, Director and Producer, Liev Schrieber, beverage expert Bruce Nierenberg (Former Glaceau board member and the founder of B.I.N. Sales and Marketing), and former NHL All-Star, now Assistant General Manager of the Montreal Canadiens, Scott Mellanby.
“Closing this round with a reputable group of strategic investors will allow Cloud Water Brands to further expand our product lines in both retail and direct to consumer. Despite the economic impacts brought on by the pandemic, we were able to grow the business by over 300% in 2020. With a handful of powerhouse names and experience now behind the brand, and a national distribution network, this looks to be Cloud Water Brand’s breakout year,” says Co-Founder and CEO Marc Siden.
Cloud Water Brands’ new funding comes on the heels of the national launch of their Cloud Water + Immunity line, which offers consumers key immune-boosting ingredients to support immune health in a great-tasting sparkling beverage. This extension of the Cloud Water Brand portfolio continues the brand’s focus on innovating functional beverages that empower people to take health into their own hands by providing science-based, delicious, organic products that support physical and mental wellness. The brand first became known for successfully breaking down the barriers of taste in hemp beverages with the launch of Cloud Water CBD, and now, with Cloud Water + Immunity, are one of the first companies to introduce immune supporting sparkling beverages.
Given the current pandemic, the product speaks to the increased consumer demand for holistic healthy-living options. With the help of key distributors, including: UNFI, KeHe, LA Distribution, Big Geyser, Scout Distribution, and more, Cloud Water is available in 1,500 locations, with the expectation to be in over 3,500 by the end of 2021.
“Our investors loved that we were not only able to navigate the pandemic, but that we innovated a new non-CBD product line ripe for the times and beyond,” says COO Carol Dollard, former COO of Vitamin Water, adding, “Our excitement continues for our CBD line, and the promise of a regulatory framework that would allow for aggressive expansion as well.”
Cloud Water’s Portfolio of Products:
Cloud Water + Immunity:
Cloud Water + is formulated with 100% of the recommended daily allowance of Vitamin D & Zinc to deliver proven immune-boosting benefits, and available in the great-tasting flavors that consumers have come to know and love from Cloud Water's Sparkling Hemp line, Blood Orange & Coconut, Grapefruit & Mint & Basil, and Blackberry & Lemon & Rosemary.
Cloud Water CBD
Cloud Water is originally known for its sparkling hemp beverages, which blend all-natural ingredients and premium botanicals with 25mg of bioavailable CBD. With a steadfast commitment to delivering an authentic CBD beverage experience, the company conducts rigorous testing of their products to ensure they are providing quality ingredients. In an effort to be as transparent as possible with consumers, Cloud Water posts its lab results / COA's (Certificates of Analysis) on their website and they can also be accessed directly on their bottles via a QR code. The brand is available at retailers such as Erewhon Markets in Los Angeles, King Kullen Supermarkets in New York, and Citarella Gourmet Markets in New York.
About Cloud Water Brands: Founded in 2019, Cloud Water Brands is an NYC-based beverage brand with a range of functional benefits providing health & wellness products at a price affordable for all. The company offers a line of CBD sparkling waters and a line of immune-boosting functional beverages with mouthwatering flavors inspired by the city’s mixology industry. Cloud Water Brands is focused on innovating functional beverages that empower people to take health into their own hands by providing science-based, delicious, natural products that support physical and mental wellness. Cloud Water sparkling beverage products have been featured in POPSUGAR, Byrdie, and BevNet, among many others. www.cloudwaterbrands.com
