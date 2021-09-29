Breakthru Beverage Group Strengthens CBD Portfolio with Cloud Water Brands Partnership
NYC-Based Beverage Brand Also Gains Broader Distribution Across U.S. for Cloud Water CBD & Cloud Water + ImmunityNEW YORK, NY, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Water Brands (CWB), the NYC-based beverage brand with a range of functional benefits specializing in the creation of affordable and accessible health & wellness beverages has announced a partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations and affiliates in 14 U.S. markets and throughout Canada, as part of the distributor’s plans to expand its CBD beverage portfolio. This partnership comes on the heels of Breakthru’s entry into the CBD beverage space last month and reflects the company’s growth strategy that includes investments in emerging categories to meet changing consumer demands.
“We are committed to building a strong and diverse portfolio that includes innovative expansion opportunities like CBD beverages to meet evolving consumer demands,” said Drew Levinson, Breakthru Beverage Group Vice President, Business Development, Emerging Brands. “By building out our CBD beverage portfolio with Sprig and Cloud Water, we broaden our offering, expand our expertise, and ensure we are at the forefront of innovation for our customers. We have made significant investments to support associate education and learnings in the category, so we feel ready and able to be a leader in this emerging segment.”
Marc Siden, Cloud Water Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer expanded:“We sought a partner with the right footprint to bring our CBD beverages to the markets in a smart, strategic way. Partnering with Breakthru and leveraging the insights they have gained through their Canadian cannabis brokerage, Kindred, positions us well to continue our journey and expand our reach.”
Building on the company’s best-in-class technology foundation, Breakthru will employ an enhanced route-to-market approach for CBD beverages centered around BREAKTHRU NOW, the company’s proprietary eCommerce solution, along with third party eCommerce partner Provi and the company’s customer service department.
Breakthru will distribute the Cloud Water’s Hemp and Immunity sparkling beverages, which are made with premium botanicals and all-natural ingredients selected to add balance among the stresses and strains of modern life, in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Virginia and Connecticut through its CDI affiliate.
In addition to the partnership with Breakthru, Cloud Water’s distribution continues to expand across the country, fueled by consumer demand for holistic healthy-living beverage options, and includes recent deals with Stop & Shop, Bristol Farms, Jewel Osco, Nugget Market, Jimbo’s and Dynamo Specialty Distributing. Cloud Water will soon be available in around 3,000 locations, with the expectation to be in over 3,500 by the end of 2021.
About Cloud Water Brands:
Founded in 2019, Cloud Water Brands is an NYC-based beverage brand with a range of functional benefits providing health & wellness products at a price affordable for all. The company offers a line of CBD sparkling waters and a line of immune-boosting functional beverages with mouthwatering flavors inspired by the city’s mixology industry. Cloud Water Brands is focused on innovating functional beverages that empower people to take health into their own hands by providing science-based, delicious, natural products that support physical and mental wellness. Cloud Water sparkling beverage products have been featured in POPSUGAR, Byrdie, and BevNet, among many others. www.cloudwaterbrands.com.
About Breakthru Beverage Group:
Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.
