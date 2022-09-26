OKW’s Versatile DATEC-CONTROL Handheld Enclosures Offer Multiple Battery Compartment Options

OKW's DATEC-CONTROL has multiple options for mounting the battery cells.

DATEC-CONTROL enclosures are available in four standard sizes.

DATEC-CONTROL enclosures are designed for large graphics displays and keypads.

OKW’s DATEC-CONTROL handheld enclosures for large graphics displays are now available with a wide choice of battery options.

DATEC-CONTROL is one of our most versatile series of handheld enclosures”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DATEC-CONTROL enclosures are ideal for applications including mobile data collection and transfer, measuring and control technology, medical and wellness devices, Smart Factory and Industry 4.0.

Smart ergonomics ensure these big, robust ABS enclosures are well balanced and comfortable to hold despite their capacious size. The large head section is designed to house standard-size LCDs and graphic display modules. The operating area is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad. Inside there are fastening pillars for PCBs.

DATEC-CONTROL is available in two versions (with/without a large cutout for a display module) and four sizes from XS (7.87” x 2.28”/3.70” x 1.55”) to L (10.47” x 3.54”/5.66” x 2.36”).

They provide a wide choice of battery options: XS (2/3 x AA, 1 x 9 V); S (4 x AA, 1 x 9 V); M and L (4/5 x AA). The battery compartment lids for sizes XS and S feature a latch and/or screw fixing; these sizes are rated IP 65 (optional). Sizes M and L allow easy access to the battery compartment via a clip-in end section; these sizes are rated IP 54 (optional). All four sizes are available in two standard colors, off-white (RAL 9002) and black (RAL 9005).

Accessories include battery compartments and holders, battery contacts, battery clips, a plug-in contact (for 9 V cells), a battery spacer, enclosure end plates, desktop and wall-mountable charging stations, wall suspension elements, display windows, sealing kits, shock-absorbing impact protectors (with/without shoulder strap), a ring eyelet and a strain relief clamp for 5-7 mm cables.

OKW can supply DATEC-CONTROL fully customized. OKW's customizing services include CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

www.okwenclosures.com

