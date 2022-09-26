Digiarty Releases VideoProc Converter 5.0 to Embrace New iPhone 14, HERO11, macOS Ventura, and More

VideoProc Converter

Digiarty releases VideoProc Converter 5.0 today with many new features and revamps. It adds the support for iPhone 14, macOS Ventura, PS5, 5.3K videos, etc.

We are trying our best to incorporate more features into this release to cater to different groups of users, geeks, and hardware owners.” — Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software releases VideoProc Converter 5.0 today to have many new features and enhancements. The update makes the version number leaps from the previous 4.8 to 5.0 with the support for the new Apple iPhone 14, macOS Ventura, PS5, Xbox Series S/Series X, 5.3K resolution of GoPro HERO11, cropping aspect ratios for different social media, and much more.

VideoProc Converter is a new-generation video software capable of converting, compressing, downloading, recording, and roughly editing videos. It decodes, encodes, and processes SD, HD, and UDH videos shot by different devices with Level-3 Hardware Acceleration.

September, some call "Techtember", is a busy month in 2022 for the technology industry. There are some new hardware releases or iterations in this September, including Apple iPhone 14 Pro, GoPro HERO11, DJI Action 2, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, and so on. Digiarty tries its best to incorporate relevant features into this release to cater to different groups of users, geeks, and hardware owners. The updates are as follows:

 Embraces new Apple iPhone 14 series

Many people want to watch movies and videos on the move without consuming mobile data traffic. With the new profile, users can convert videos, digitize DVDs or download online content for playing back on the fire-new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

 Improved the support for 5.3K videos from GoPro HERO11 Black

GoPro HERO 10 and HERO11 Black enable owners to shoot with 5.3K video at 60fps. However, YouTube has removed the support for playback at a resolution higher than 4K. For customers who need to share such 2880p videos, VideoProc Converter provides solutions to downscale, compress, transcode, cut, merge, crop, and so on. But the features and performances depend heavily on users' PC graphic cards since the processing of UHD videos relies on GPU-accelerated encoding.

 Added profiles for more game consoles

VideoProc Converter V5.0 now has the profiles for Sony PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The update makes it possible to play back more media files on different game consoles.

 Included more presets for cropping

The new release added more presets in the "Crop" feature such that users can resize videos to meet the requirement of different social media. For example, users can crop a video to 9:16 or 10:16 for the vertical/portrait mode of TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels, to widescreen 1.91:1 for Facebook and Instagram Post, or to 5:4, 5:3, 3:2, 2:3, 1:1.91, 2.21:1 and 1:2.21 for different uses.

The Mac edition of VideoProc Converter 5.0 has 4 additional changes:

1. Added compatibility with macOS Ventura.

2. Improved: keep the original date of the video file after converting.

3. Fixed the possible snapshot problem when the source video is too short.

4. Fixed the problem that .mod files are mistaken for audio files.

Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software says, "We will never stop improving and keeping up with the tide. Undoubtedly, we will make frequent and useful updates, and the next update will likely be coming soon."

Pricing and Availability

VideoProc Converter 5.0 is now available at https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/

Existing customers can update to the new version directly; new customers can download it on Windows or macOS to use the trial version for free or get the lifetime version while enjoying the holiday discount.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software development company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video/audio editing, converting, downloads, recording, DVD conversion, DVD copy, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base worldwide and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com