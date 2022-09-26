Vantage Circle Launches 'Experiences’ Section: Offers Customised Benefits on Corporates’ ‘Off Work’ Time Spent

Vantage Circle has announced the launch of the ‘Experiences’ section. Experiences is a new redemption option under ‘Redemption’.

Rewarding with products is seen to be adopted by many Corporates and has become regular and common practice. ” — Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution, has announced the launch of the ‘Experiences’ section. Experiences is a new redemption option under ‘Redemption’. Within this section the Vantage Circle users can book vacations, local tours like vineyard tours, local sightseeing, cycling tours, etc. It focuses on creating everlasting memories rather than tangible products.

Spending time ‘Off Work’ is also important and to keep the workforce productive and invested, it is imperative for employers to engage employees in a way that speaks to them and is a personalized way of saying ‘We care’.

The Millennial workforce needs new methods to keep them satisfied and engaged. The ‘Experience’ section is Vantage Circle’s effort to bridge the gap between employee expectation and satisfaction.

Vantage Circle’s new experiential rewards section ‘Experiences’ is all about building memories, breaking the mundane and living life to the fullest! From cycling tours for sports enthusiasts to vineyard tours for wine connoisseurs, from relaxing and luxurious hotel stays to trekking and camping in nature's lap, reward your employees with ‘Experiences of a lifetime’ to create everlasting memories.

Speaking on the update, Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said, “Rewarding with products is seen to be adopted by many Corporates and has become regular and common practice. We at Vantage Circle wanted to add newness in offering perks to the employees with the ‘Experience’ section. Also, it is not only about adding a new section, but also it is an optimistic way to engage employees in a personalized manner.”

To know more about it, please connect with us by submitting a request on this link: https://www.vantagecircle.com/request-demo/.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like Aricent, Paypal, GE, Wells Fargo, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.