Isaiah Brown Announces Release Date & Tracklist For His Upcoming Album "DREAMERBOY"

Screenshot of Isaiah Brown's Instagram Story Revealing Release Date For 'DREAMERBOY' Screenshot of Isaiah Brown's Instagram Story Telling Subscribers About Early Access Isaiah Brown's Updated Profile Image

After years of anticipation, Isaiah Brown announced today via Instagram that he is releasing an album, titled "DREAMERBOY" on November 22nd of this year.

I'm creating a genre. We're calling it 'Soul Pop.' Popular music that resonates with the world because of the raw soul poured into each song.” — Isaiah Brown