Isaiah Brown Announces Release Date & Tracklist For His Upcoming Album "DREAMERBOY"
After years of anticipation, Isaiah Brown announced today via Instagram that he is releasing an album, titled "DREAMERBOY" on November 22nd of this year.
I'm creating a genre. We're calling it 'Soul Pop.' Popular music that resonates with the world because of the raw soul poured into each song.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oregon-bred, LA-based recording artist, producer, and performer Isaiah Brown announced today on his Instagram story that his album "DREAMERBOY" will be released for the world to enjoy on November 22nd, 2022. We can expect a blend of pop, dance, and r&b, though his genre varies from song to song, as those familiar with Brown's work know. In a discussion regarding the overall genre of the project, Brown explained that DREAMERBOY is his fusion of all inspiration throughout the years of exploring our music industry and culture. In an interview, he states, "I'd like to think everything is up for grabs, and music is a way to do what I've heard before, but my way. I'm creating a genre. We're calling it 'Soul Pop.' Popular music that resonates with the world because of the raw soul poured into each song."
— Isaiah Brown
DREAMERBOY will consist of 13 songs, each with a story to tell. Given the background of Brown's personal life, we can hear his discovery of all emotions in his voice. DREAMERBOY will take listeners on a journey throughout the years of Brown's perspective of victories and hardships while living in Los Angeles and fighting to emerge as a top 40 artist. It is clear his battle is ongoing and that Brown plans to impact the world in a positive light through his artistic expression. Anybody searching for a new artist to deep dive into should delve into Isaiah Brown's catalog and look forward to this upcoming project.
Brown also noted that subscribers on his Instagram have early access to information such as the tracklist, clips from the album, and new merch line ideas. If you're a fan of Isaiah Brown, this is excellent news! Head to his website or social media pages for more info on the upcoming release.
Isaiah Brown
Isaiah Brown Music
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other