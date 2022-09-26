Gausium Will Showcase an Updated Portfolio of Innovative Service Robots at the ISSA Show North America 2022 in Chicago
EINPresswire.com/ -- For three days starting from October 11th, Gausium, the world's leading robotic service provider, will be showcasing its updated portfolio of commercial floor cleaners at ISSA (the worldwide cleaning industry association) in Chicago. The game changer in the autonomous cleaning industry, Next-Gen robot Phantas is going to be presented to the US audience for the first time!
The focal point of the first day will be an introduction of Phantas, the latest autonomous robot provided by Gausium. Phantas has entered The ISSA Show NA Innovation Award Program to unveil its most innovative functions in front of the global cleaning industry. Starting at 2:40 pm on the “Innovation Showcase & Theater” stage, Peter Kwestro, Global BD Director of Gausium, will be presenting the main features of Phantas, its unrivaled technological advantages and revolutionary approach of autonomous cleaning. During the whole exhibition the robot will be presented at pedestal number "6".
To vote for Phantas, please visit ISSA voting page https://issashowplanner.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=431328
On the second day, October 12th, the main presentation will be held at the Gausium booth. The Gausium team will introduce to the audience and do a Live Demo for the flagship models of the portfolio. At 3:00 pm, when the presentation is over, the Gausium team will host a Happy Hour at the booth.
The Live Demo will include:
● Scrubber 50 Pro - an AI-powered robotic floor cleaner, that performs scrubbing, sweeping, dust mopping, and sanitizing (optional sprayer kit).
● Vacuum 40 Diffuser - an autonomous vacuuming robot carrying an atomization diffuser kit to contain and spread disinfectants or essential oils.
● And of course, Phantas - a completely new and next-level intelligent cleaning robot, that has been specifically designed for small and medium-sized commercial facilities.
The visitors will also be able to get familiar with the two other models provided by Gausium:
● X1 Pro - a delivery robot that is designed to provide cost-effective smart delivery solutions for the hospitality industry.
● Scrubber 75 - designed for large-area cleaning missions with a 750mm scrubbing width.
The presentation will be ended with a 15-minute Q&A session.
On the last day of the ISSA Show North America 2022, the Innovation Awards Announcement will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.
With the introduction of the most versatile line of autonomous cleaning robots at the ISSA Show North America 2022 in Chicago, Gausium is once again going to prove its leadership in autonomous cleaning.
