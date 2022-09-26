Gausium Will Showcase an Updated Portfolio of Innovative Service Robots at the ISSA Show North America 2022 in Chicago

Gausium Phantas

Gausium autonomous service robots

SHANGHAI, CHINA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For three days starting from October 11th, Gausium, the world's leading robotic service provider, will be showcasing its updated portfolio of commercial floor cleaners at ISSA (the worldwide cleaning industry association) in Chicago. The game changer in the autonomous cleaning industry, Next-Gen robot Phantas is going to be presented to the US audience for the first time!

The focal point of the first day will be an introduction of Phantas, the latest autonomous robot provided by Gausium. Phantas has entered The ISSA Show NA Innovation Award Program to unveil its most innovative functions in front of the global cleaning industry. Starting at 2:40 pm on the “Innovation Showcase & Theater” stage, Peter Kwestro, Global BD Director of Gausium, will be presenting the main features of Phantas, its unrivaled technological advantages and revolutionary approach of autonomous cleaning. During the whole exhibition the robot will be presented at pedestal number "6".

To vote for Phantas, please visit ISSA voting page https://issashowplanner.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=431328

On the second day, October 12th, the main presentation will be held at the Gausium booth. The Gausium team will introduce to the audience and do a Live Demo for the flagship models of the portfolio. At 3:00 pm, when the presentation is over, the Gausium team will host a Happy Hour at the booth.

The Live Demo will include:
● Scrubber 50 Pro - an AI-powered robotic floor cleaner, that performs scrubbing, sweeping, dust mopping, and sanitizing (optional sprayer kit).
● Vacuum 40 Diffuser - an autonomous vacuuming robot carrying an atomization diffuser kit to contain and spread disinfectants or essential oils.
● And of course, Phantas - a completely new and next-level intelligent cleaning robot, that has been specifically designed for small and medium-sized commercial facilities.

The visitors will also be able to get familiar with the two other models provided by Gausium:
● X1 Pro - a delivery robot that is designed to provide cost-effective smart delivery solutions for the hospitality industry.
● Scrubber 75 - designed for large-area cleaning missions with a 750mm scrubbing width.
The presentation will be ended with a 15-minute Q&A session.

On the last day of the ISSA Show North America 2022, the Innovation Awards Announcement will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

With the introduction of the most versatile line of autonomous cleaning robots at the ISSA Show North America 2022 in Chicago, Gausium is once again going to prove its leadership in autonomous cleaning.

To get in touch with our local representatives and learn more about Gausium, please fill in an inquiry form.

About

Gausium is a leading smart solutions provider of AI-integrated autonomous service robots. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software. Founded in 2013, Gausium built its class-leading autonomous navigation based on advanced SLAM technology and integrated it into cleaning machines in 2017. It has since committed to providing total solutions of autonomous floor cleaning for extensive applications across industries and scenarios, and managed to set the industry benchmark with currently the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio consisting of Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75 and Sweeper 111. In 2021 and 2022, Gausium launched its first autonomous delivery robot “X1” and the groundbreaking new cleaning product line “Phantas”, marking the strategic expansion of its service robot ecosystem. By 2021, Gausium’s cleaning robots have been deployed in over 40 countries across 6 continents, recognized by thousands of satisfied customers with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered. With a vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sectors, Gausium will continue to bring more disruptive innovations to the world and empower more people to work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

https://gausium.com/

