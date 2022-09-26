Clinical Mobility Hires Veteran Staffing & Talent Executive to Build and Lead a Healthcare Talent Organization
As a leader in aligning technology with clinical strategy, Clinical Mobility understands finding healthcare qualified talent. Debi Higgs is an expert at talentLIVERMORE, CA, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical Mobility A leader in Wireless & Mobility Devices for Healthcare Delivery Organizations, redefining what is possible by aligning innovation and technological advancements with business strategies to tackle seemingly impossible challenges, today announced that Debi Higgs has joined the executive leadership team as Senior Vice President Staffing and Talent, adding to her existing role as Executive Board Member since 2019. Debi is a recruiting, talent, and staffing expert with more than 25 years of experience in Silicon Valley and brings to the company deep experience in staffing, recruiting, strategic planning, Human Resources, and superior client satisfaction. Debi is one of the few true pioneers who has deep experience in Silicon Valley growth during the early days of innovative technology, new job creation and staffing demands that were crucial to new developing business success.
“Debi is an expert and visionary with her expertise in building global organizations, setting strategic goals, scaling companies to meet hiring demands, and understanding the current market demands, which makes her an ideal fit to lead our new staffing and recruiting vertical,” said Shawn Jackman, Chief Executive Officer at Clinical Mobility. “We are also struck by Debi’s ability to translate complex hiring requirements and develop proven streamlined plans that make the process and execution clear. We look forward to Debi moving our staffing and recruiting organization to new heights, and being THE people solution, no matter what the customer's situation is.”
Debi will report to Jon Krabbenschmidt, Chief Operating Officer at Clinical Mobility and will be solely responsible for leading the staffing and talent team strategy to propel us into the very demanding hiring market, with a focus on healthcare, secure wireless communications, and Managed End-to-End IT Services.
Prior to joining Clinical Mobility Debi was the Global Vice President of Talent Acquisition for Aryaka Networks, where she built the internal Global Talent Acquisition organization from the ground up. She was responsible for implementing the Applicant Tracking System Globally, creating the strategy, processes, and procedures. Debi hired, trained, and mentored a global team, and for 2 years consistently broke all hiring records in the company’s history while bringing in “A” players to replace “C” players. Debi is a true veteran in building successful internal staffing and talent structures, staffing high power teams, and showing data driven success by the numbers. Prior to Aryaka Networks, Debi has been the leader of global staffing and talent organizations in small private companies, through IPO, acquisition, and large public companies.
“We are in very interesting times with fast changing hiring dynamics, and higher than ever hiring demands,” said Debi. Clinical Mobility is at the heart of healthcare wireless solutions and clinical communications. These times are incredibly important for people and the care they are provided. I am extremely excited to be a part of a company that truly makes a difference to all people and their health as we introduce “Staffing as a Service.”
