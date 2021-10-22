Clinical Mobility Announces New Vice President of Sales
Veteran Healthcare Technology Innovation Strategist George Sun is joining as Clinical Mobility’s Vice President of Sales and Client SuccessLIVERMORE, CA, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical Mobility, a leader in Healthcare wireless communication is very pleased to announce that George Sun, a veteran Healthcare Technology Innovation Strategist is joining as Clinical Mobility’s Vice President of Sales and Client Success. George’s responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating revenue through expanding Clinical Mobility’s presence in new geographies, development of new channels, and contributing to the company’s marketing and business strategies.
George brings 25 years of sales and revenue leadership in healthcare and enterprise technology. George’s proven record in building sales organizations and driving success will take Clinical Mobility to the next stages of its successful growth. George’s record of building long term business relationships, and commitment to total customer satisfaction are key assets that will complement and enhance Clinical Mobility’s ability to deliver high quality, and innovative solutions exceeding expectations.
“Years ago I’ve had the pleasure of working with George when I was his customer. His integrity and focus on customer success is exactly what we look for in business leaders. I experienced this first hand. We are honored to have George joining the executive team,” says Shawn Jackman, CEO of Clinical Mobility.
Prior to joining the Clinical Mobility team, George was the Technology Innovation Strategist at Netsync Network Solutions. He has also held several executive sales leadership roles in early stage and Fortune 100 (IBM & Eastman Kodak) companies. Mr. Sun graduated from University of California, Davis, and enjoys road cycling around the country.
About Clinical Mobility
Clinical Mobility is an Intellicom company, founded in 2015 to raise the bar and help healthcare delivery organizations, and wireless technology manufacturers achieve reliability and security with wireless communications. What Clinical Mobility achieves through our services have been created to ease the burden on network and security teams so healthcare organizations can focus on delivering the best state of the art patient care.
