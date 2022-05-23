Jim Magnusson Veteran Healthcare Clinical Communication Strategist Joins Clinical Mobility
Clinical Mobility, a leader in healthcare wireless communication, is very pleased to announce that Jim Magnusson is joining as Clinical Mobility’s Director Strategic Solutions. A veteran Healthcare Clinical Communication Strategist, Jim’s responsibilities will encompass growing Clinical Mobility’s Clinical Communication business by driving new product development and services, and in contributing to the company’s marketing and business strategies.
Jim brings 25+ years of technical leadership in healthcare and enterprise technology. Jim’s proven record in architecting and deploying Clinical Communication Solutions in large Healthcare organizations and driving customer success will take Clinical Mobility to the next stages of its successful growth. Jim’s record of building long term business relationships, and his commitment to total customer satisfaction, are key assets that will complement and enhance Clinical Mobility’s ability to deliver high quality and innovative solutions to exceed expectations.
“In 2013, while at Kaiser Permanente I recruited Jim to manage my Clinical Communication wireless product group and further develop our solution delivery. His expertise, integrity and focus on customer success raised the bar and set a new standard. I have followed Jim’s career as he moved to Cisco and then GE, watching him grow and accomplish amazing results. Business leaders I have spoken with all say what I know - Jim is the perfect addition to the Clinical Mobility team. We are honored to have Jim join the team,” says Shawn Jackman, CEO of Clinical Mobility.
Prior to joining the Clinical Mobility team, Jim was a Healthcare Solutions Architect at Cisco, PatientSafe Solutions, and GE Healthcare. He has published a paper on Clinical Applications and advises several organizations. Jim proudly served his country in the US Air Force and when he is not emersed in his Clinical Communication passion, he coaches youth Baseball and Football.
About Clinical Mobility
Clinical Mobility is an Intellicom company, founded in 2015 to raise the bar and help healthcare delivery organizations, and wireless technology manufacturers achieve reliability and security with wireless communications. What Clinical Mobility achieves through our services have been created to ease the burden on network and security teams so healthcare organizations can focus on delivering the best state of the art patient care.
