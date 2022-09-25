Home Little Polynesian Resort appoints rising star Head Chef

Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kemen Reddy, into the role of Head Chef of Little Polynesian Resort.

Kemen started as Chef De Partie at Pacific Resort Rarotonga in 2015, quickly rising through the ranks, to hold the position of Senior Sous Chef at Little Polynesian in 2018. Kemen won the coveted Cook Islands Culinary Champion of the year award in 2016, and is part of the award-winning team voted Cook Islands’ Best Hotel Restaurant in 2021 at the World Culinary Awards. The future of Little Polynesian Restaurant is in expert hands with Kemen at is helm.

PRHG CEO, Marcus Niszow advises “We are delighted by the growth in expertise and knowledge Kemen has shown, leading to his appointment as Head Chef. Kemen’s commitment to serving our guests with the highest standard of Pacific fusion cuisine will continue to lead Little Polynesian Resort as an award winning dining destination.”

Little Polynesian Restaurant offers elegant cuisine with a Cook Island flare, providing an authentic and intimate boutique restaurant experience.